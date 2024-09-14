Samsung targets AI with first mass production of quad-level QLC V-NAND

Samsung Electronics has begun the mass production of the industry’s first 1TB quad-level cell QLC 9th-generation V-NAND. The memory technology promises high performance, high-capacity NAND solutions across various AI applications.

Samsung Gen 9 QLC V-NAND

The firm previously claimed the industry’s first triple-level cell (TLC) 9th-generation V-NAND production in April this year.

The QLC 9th-generation V-NAND will be targeted at branded consumer products, mobile universal flash storage, PCs, and server SSDs for enterprises and cloud service providers.

Samsung’s Channel Hole Etching technology has been used to achieve the highest layer count in the industry (286L) with a double stack structure. The new QLC V-NAND boasts a 86 percent higher density than the Korean giant’s previous generation, we are told.

In addition, the firm says data retention performance is improved by “roughly 20 percent” over previous versions.

Predictive program technology also anticipates and controls cell state changes to minimize unnecessary actions. As a result, Samsung claims it has doubled write performance, and improved data input/output speed by 60 percent.

On top of that, data read and write power consumption is said to have decreased by “about 30 percent and 50 percent,” respectively, using low-power design technology. Samsung claims it has reduced the voltage that drives NAND cells, and has minimized power consumption by sensing only the necessary bit lines (BLs).

Supplier 3D NAND layer count generations

“Kicking off the successful mass production of QLC 9th-generation V-NAND just four months after the TLC version allows us to offer a full line-up of advanced SSD solutions that address the needs for the AI era,” declared SungHoi Hur, executive vice president and head of flash product and technology at Samsung Electronics.

“As the enterprise SSD market shows rapid growth with stronger demand for AI applications, we will continue to solidify our leadership in the segment through our QLC and TLC products.”