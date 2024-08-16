NetApp becomes data storage partner of top Silicon Valley ice hockey team

San Jose-headquartered NetApp has become the preferred data infrastructure provider for its local Silicon Valley professional ice hockey team the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks will rely on NetApp technology to run its data operations with the aim of supporting the team’s use of digital media to enhance fan experiences. Last month, NetApp signed a technology sponsorship deal with Porsche Motorsport, designed to aid track-side decision-making.

The Sharks are a member of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, part of the National Hockey League (NHL). A key source of fan engagement is the team’s video data, including live game footage, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes exclusives, which require a “robust and reliable” storage solution, said NetApp.

Gabie Boko.

“Not every San Jose Sharks fan can be in the arena for every game, but building alternative experiences that keep fans engaged is a data intensive process,” said Gabie Boko, chief marketing officer at NetApp. “Our partnership with the Sharks gives their team the data infrastructure they need to reach out and build connections with all of their fans, wherever they are.”

With the addition of a NetApp AFF C-Series system, the Sharks IT team will have expanded capacity to store data assets. This will support the Sharks’ in-house video production team with additional room to store footage from games and interviews, and make video production files accessible where and when they are needed.

Additionally, the Sharks will use the NetApp ONTAP FabricPool feature to automate tiering infrequently used data to the cloud, freeing its IT team from maintaining the manual process to focus on more strategic data efforts.

“Ceaseless innovation is the cornerstone of our partnership with NetApp, and with the increased capacity from its systems, we continue to push the boundaries of video-driven, digital fan experiences,” said Neda Tabatabaie, senior vice president, business analytics and technology at the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks play their matches at the 17,500-capacity SAP Center, otherwise known as the ‘Shark Tank’. The team has only reached the Stanley Cup Finals once, in 2016, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NetApp will be hoping they can support success at the Sharks, as they haven’t finished better than sixth in the last five seasons, therefore failing to make the play-offs during this period.