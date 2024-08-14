Storage news ticker – August 14 2024

The Active Archive Alliance released a report, “How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies,” saying its members’ products could be used as active archives for AI users. Get a copy here.

Ceramic-based data archiver Cerabyte has become an official CERN openlab member and will collaborate to develop secure, sustainable, cost-effective data storage sofferingss for CERN’s research activities. Cerabyte echnology leverages the industry’s semiconductor fab tool roadmap, using a Digital Mirror Device to write data matrices on a durable ceramic data storage medium. High-performance write/read and high-density data recording have been demonstrated as a working prototype. The development of the first petabyte-scale system might lead to a system for ceramic data storage by 2025/26 that will be accessed by and eventually hosted at CERN.

HighPoint has unveiled the industry’s first 16x M.2 Ports NVMe RAID AIC: the SSD7749M2. Using HighPoint’s PCIe 4 Switch Architecture and NVMe cooling technology, SSD7749M2 RAID AICs are capable of delivering 28GBit/sec of transfer throughput while supporting 128TB of client-class NVMe storage – beneficial for AI-driven workflows. The device can be integrated into any x86 workstation or server platform capable of supporting modern dual-width GPUs, and is equipped with a suite of management and monitoring tools designed to optimize and streamline the platform’s NVMe storage ecosystem.

IBM‘s annual 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report has revealed that the average cost of data breaches has hit a record high of $4.88 million. This is up by ten per cent from 2023.

OEM cyber security supplier Index Engines released a Principled Technologies report that found its CyberSense offering detected data corruption from three different types of attacks in a single analysis.

Encrypt all files and obfuscate file names – CyberSense detected this attack in one scan, Vendor X took 15

Encrypt all files and keep original names – CyberSense detected this attack in one scan, Vendor X took 15

Infect a Microsoft SQL Server page – CyberSense detected this attack in one scan, Vendor X could not detect this attack

The report showcases third-party validation by Dell Technologies and looks at three types of data corruption from ransomware. Get a copy here.

Infinidat announced that the new-generation InfiniBox G4 family of enterprise storage solutions has been awarded a “Best of Show” award for the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” at the 2024 FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage trade show.

SaaS backup supplier KeepIt has named a winner in the “Best Use of SaaS in a Cloud Ecosystem” category in the 2024 Cloud SaaS Awards program. A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations worldwide.

Kingston’s NV3 SSD products support PCIe 4 with 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. The sequential read/write speeds are:

500GB – 5GBit/sec / 3GBit/sec

1TB – 6GBit/sec / 4GBit/sec

2TB and 4TB – 6GBit/sec / 5GBit/sec

ObjectFirst announced 600 percent bookings growth for its Veeam backup Ootbi target appliance in Q2 2024 from a year ago. The demand for Object First’s Ootbi in Q2 2024 yielded strong bookings for both the 64TB and 128TB appliance versions, increasing by 1,580 percent and 425 percent year-over-year, respectively. The company closed multiple deals over six figures in the quarter. There was a 300 percent year-over-year increase in transacting partners in Q2 2024

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson discusses Phison CEO KS Pua’s description of current market dynamics at FMS 2024:

Enterprise is extremely strong (for Phison enterprise solutions grew from 5 percent of sales in CQ1 to 14 percent in CQ2) with bits for these products relatively scarce.

OEM demand is currently soft (PCs and Smartphones) Phison sees handset requirements rebounding in CQ4 but is less certain around whether PC OEM inventories will be worked down this year.

Retail is dead. While KS expects some rebound in the back half of the year (stemming from seasonal demand), the magnitude of any recovery will depend in part on broader economics (interest rates, dollar strength, etc.) Longer-term, Phison sees this market diminishing as the PC replacement market declines.

Pure Storage has joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) – a Linux Foundation initiative dedicated to building a complete, open, and accessible Ethernet-based architecture to accelerate critical, data-intensive AI and HPC applications. Pure Storage commits to further defining and integrating UEC technology standards, while building and delivering a forward-compatible platform to optimize performance for enterprise AI and HPC workloads using Ethernet.

Moody’s has enhanced SK Hynix‘s investment rating from “negative” to “stable” citing a significant improvement in the vendor’s earnings and cash flow as well as commitment to debt reduction.

SMART Modular Technologies launched a new line of DDR5 Registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) with conformal coating which are specifically designed for use in liquid immersion servers. They’re available immediately. Get a product brief here.

Susan Odle.

HCI supplier StorMagic has appointed a chief growth officer, Susan Odle, based in Ottawa, to lead enterprise strategic sales. StorMagic’s SvHCI, introduced in June, is now GA. Susan Odle has a business and sales operations background. She says: “I am developing and executing the enterprise go-to-market strategy, building the supporting team, and creating programs and processes to rapidly acquire new enterprise customers while deepening relationships with existing customers.

“I look forward to applying my background in cross-functional tech company roles to help capitalize on the opportunity now presented by Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware. StorMagic’s proven purpose-built edge technology is simple, reliable, cost-sensitive and uniquely positioned to dramatically reduce TCO at the edge and remote sites.”

Synology has released an updated Hybrid Share product – a global file system for remote teams to share and sync data. It combines the performance of Synology NAS with the scalability of Synology’s C2 Storage cloud product. In real-world testing, Synology utilized a user’s file structure containing both large and small files to upload data to C2 Storage for Hybrid Share. For 52TB of data comprising roughly 8,000,000 files, the total upload time decreased by 67 percent. Similarly, for 23TB of data comprising roughly 3,500,000 files, the total upload time decreased by 68 percent.

The improvement is particularly prevalent in identical small file uploads. Synology’s testing shows that upload time for 5,000 identical small files has decreased from 16 minutes to 2.5 minutes, an 80 percent reduction. Read the release notes here.