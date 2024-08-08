ExaGrid steps up its support for Veeam with latest platform

ExaGrid has updated its Tiered Backup Storage system with extra support for Veeam workloads.

The company’s appliances ingest backup data to a disk cache landing zone, with post-ingest deduplication to a repository tier providing efficient capacity usage.

ExaGrid’s systems include a non-network-facing tier to create a data security air gap, and data object immutability protection against ransomware and other malicious attacks.

The newly launched version 7.0.0 platform supports Veeam writing to ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage as an object store target using the S3 protocol, as well as supporting Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 directly to ExaGrid. Veeam added the ability to write backups directly to object storage appliances in February 2023.

ExaGrid has achieved “Veeam Ready-Object” status with immutability, and “Veeam SOSAPI (Smart Object Storage API)” certification, to verify the new features. Veeam states that, to interact with object storage, SOSAPI uses API requests. It sends API requests to an S3 compatible object storage repository, like Exagrid, and gets the necessary information in a set of XML files. These files contain details on the backup target system, object storage repository capacity and correct storage usage, object storage capabilities and a state of the backup processing.

Bill Andrews.

“We continue to update our Tiered Backup Storage solution, as we know that data is not truly protected by backups if the backup solution itself is vulnerable to threat actors,” said Bill Andrews, president and CEO of ExaGrid. “In addition to the S3 Object Locking for Veeam in Version 7.0.0, ExaGrid also provides Retention Time-Lock with a non-network-facing tier, delayed delete policy, and immutable data objects – it is double security.”

ExaGrid’s Landing Zone is designed to support fast backups and restores, and “instant” VM recoveries, and its Repository Tier offers the “lowest cost” for long-term retention, claims the supplier.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-headquartered firm says around half of its sales are now generated outside the US. Last month, the privately-owned business said it added 137 new customers in its latest quarter, claiming it added 64 six- and seven-figure deals as part of that, to break its own sales records. It wasn’t obliged to reveal the actual sales figures.