VergeIO claims fast VM migration from VMware

Virtualized datacenter supplier VergeIO reckons it can migrate hundreds of VMware virtual machines in seconds, providing a quicker and better tested exit for Broadcom VMware migrants.

Since Broadcom bought VMware and changed its business terms and conditions and forced reselling partner to re-apply to be resellers, VMware customers have been considering options – such as moving their virtual machine (VM) applications to other environments. Several suppliers of alternative hypervisor systems, including VergeIO, have been positioning themselves as VM migration targets.

Jason Yaeger.

VergeIO SVP of Engineering Jason Yaeger put out a statement saying: “At VergeIO, we understand the critical importance of minimizing operational disruption during migration. Our ability to migrate over 100 VMs in less than five seconds showcases our commitment to delivering seamless and efficient solutions for our customers.”

VergeIO claims this “significantly outpaces other alternative solutions, which average 3 to 7 minutes per VM, translating to a lengthy 5 to 12 hours for migrating 100 VMs.”

CMO George Crump tells us: “Recently, I watched a webinar by Veeam demonstrating the migration of a VMware VM to another hypervisor (Hyper-V). It took about 1 minute and 45 seconds to migrate one VM. When asked how long it would take to migrate 100 VMs, the SE estimated it would take nearly three hours, raising concerns about the server’s ability to handle that many migrations in a single pass.”

VergeIO has its VergeOS software which provides a virtual datacenter built from hyperconverged infrastructure servers. It emphasizes that storage and networking are included directly in VergeOS and do not run as VMs.

VMs are migrated from VMware to VergeOS with the IOmigrate feature, which uses VMware’s change block tracking technology to make a real-time copy of virtual machines. Verge claims it allows IT admins to log into the VMware ecosystem, view available VMs, select desired ones for migration, and within moments – near real time – these VMs are able to operate under VergeOS.

VergeIO IOmigrate diagram.

According to Broadcom, VMware’s Changed Block Tracking (CBT) is a VMkernel feature that keeps track of the storage blocks of virtual machines as they change over time. The VMkernel keeps track of block changes on virtual machines, which enhances the backup process for applications that have been developed to take advantage of VMware’s vStorage APIs.

A backup or other appliance uses the VMware API calls to request that a snapshot is created. VMware then takes the snapshot and presents it back so that a backup can be made.

Changed Block Tracking (CBT) is a feature that identifies blocks of data that have changed or are in use. It enables incremental backups to identify changes from the last previous backup, writing only changed or in-use blocks, so helping to reduce transferred data size and time.

VergeIO claims the speed and convenience of its VM transfer technology minimizes downtime and enables the quick creation of test environments, “facilitating thorough compatibility and performance testing.” Its “migration processes ensure optimal use of existing hardware and resources,” and it claims its “optimized infrastructure enhances overall system performance post-migration.” Its boot times are 3x faster than VMware.

The company has already “successfully converted customers with thousands of VMware VMs to VergeOS.”

It will host a live demo of its VMware VM migration technology on August 15 at 1:00 pm ET. Register here.