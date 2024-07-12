Kanguru unveils self-encrypting flash drives for sensitive PC data

Kanguru has lifted the covers off a suite of self-encrypting, high-performance solid state drives intended to help organizations safeguard sensitive data on laptops, tablets, and computers.

The internal hardware is targeted at healthcare providers, the military, the energy sector, and other security-focused organizations.

Kanguru Defender SEDs (self-encrypting drives) employ full military-grade AES 256-bit hardware encryption and offer FIPS 140-2 certification on select models. They feature digitally-signed secure firmware, and ensure compliance with TCG Opal architecture standards to safeguard data at rest.

Kanguru said it is a “strong proponent” of trusted supply chains and the Defender SED portfolio is fully compliant with the US Trade Agreements Act (TAA).

The internal drives present “significant advantages” over software encryption, claims the supplier, since the entire drive is automatically locked down when powered off. This includes the operating system, not just specific files or folders, and the encryption keys are never exported outside of the cryptographic boundary.

“This hardware-based approach prevents many of the performance bottlenecks and risks of exploitation associated with software-only encryption solutions,” the company said.

Kanguru SEDs include an onboard management interface displaying key administrative information. Known as the Defender Commander, this visual display provides an overview of the drive, including drive details, lock status, and drive management.

Kanguru has partnered with Cigent Technology, which supplies zero trust data protection, to develop an option for organizations looking to meet very specific security regulations, bundled with a Common Criteria Certified Pre-Boot Authentication application.

The latest four drives available are the Defender SED30 NVMe SSD, the Defender SED300 NVMe SSD, the Defender SED300 SATA SSD, and the Defender SED300 NVMe SSD.

The Defender SED30 NVMe SSD tops out at 7200 MB/s Sequential Read and Sequential Write up to 6500 MB/s. It is pitched as a “prime” option for commercial organizations looking for a “budget-friendly” system to secure data, priced at $199.95 for the 1 TB capacity version.

The SED30 is available in models ranging from 1 TB to 8 TB. The Defender SED300 NVMe, SATA, and Cigent-bundled models (SED300 SATA SSD/ SED300 NVMe SSD) offer capacities from 500 GB to 2 TB.

The full comparison of the models is available here.