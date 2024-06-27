Denodo updates key for growing AI data customer demand

Data management platform Denodo is the latest provider to update its technology to address ever more AI workloads.

Denodo Platform 9.0, we’re told, enables intelligent data delivery through AI-driven support for queries delivered in natural language, eliminating the need to know SQL.

It also has the ability to provide large language models (LLMs) with real-time, governed data from across the enterprise, powering retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for “trusted, insightful results” from generative AI applications, among other features, the company reckons.

“Denodo Platform 9.0 advances logical data management into the next phase of AI and advanced analytics, one in which expectations are now being realised,” Denodo said.

The system “learns” as users interact with the data, and it provides automated recommendations of the best data to use, based on each user’s “need-of-the-moment”. This “greatly increases productivity” for a wide range of users, said Denodo, as they don’t have to stop and try to figure out which data to use, or where to find it.

Users can type their queries using natural language, and receive not only “instant results”, but also a detailed breakdown of how the query was constructed. Under the hood, the platform can optimise data delivery across multiple channels, as the system learns the fastest methods and automatically deploys them, “lowering costs by saving time”, Denodo adds.

The technology can be deployed to further strengthen data compliance too, using “more sophisticated” security measures that are built into the platform by design.

“We see Denodo 9.0 as a game-changer. The self-service data preparation and generative AI integration will now empower users of all backgrounds to customise and use datasets effortlessly,” said Ryan Fattini, VP of data and analytics at City Furniture, a Denodo customer. “The Iceberg and Delta integration enhances analytics, and the advanced security governance and inspection tools improve oversight and compliance.”

“In the ongoing effort to unify their diverse data, companies will leverage both physical and logical data architectures,” said Fern Halper, vice president and senior research director for advanced analytics at data training and research organization TDWI. “Denodo Platform 9.0 promises strong support for a data fabric that can accommodate both approaches, with enhanced AI capabilities to improve the data fabric’s flexibility in supporting a wider variety of different user personas.”

This April, Denodo announced a agreement with Google, integrating the Denodo Platform with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, and combining logical data management capabilities with GenAI services with access to LLMs.