Actian unveils ‘faster and smarter’ database for edge working

Actian has updated its embedded database to help businesses run “faster and smarter” applications at the edge.

Actian, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, has released Actian Zen 16.0, which is designed for real-time data processing across mobile networks, IoT devices, edge gateways, and complex machinery.

It’s a key market to address as analyst house IDC reckons edge computing will account for $232 billion in spending this year.

Zen 16.0 simplifies and optimizes edge computing for resource-constrained environments ranging from industrial IoT and connected healthcare to smart cities. The database now introduces performance enhancements and new features designed to improve efficiency and functionality for the 13,000-plus organizations already using Zen, and those Actian now expects to come on board.

The latest version addresses the need to support high-performance intelligent applications with “minimal administration,” particularly for frequent data update use cases like sensor data collection to monitor patient well-being, or asset management tracking using RFID scanners.

Zen 16.0 ensures data synchronization from the edge to cloud, supports both SQL and NoSQL data access, and uses popular programming languages to help developers build low-latency embedded applications.

It includes improved L2 cache sizing, page pre-load for large data files, Kafka data stream support, EasySync (a new datasync utility), enhanced JSON support, and support for Btrieve Python. There is also Docker and Kubernetes container support, and extended index key length.

Emma McGrattan, senior vice president of engineering and product at Actian, added: “Zen 16’s secure and scalable design allows for easy data synchronization with Zero-ETL, making it perfect for developers creating intelligent applications that can deliver real-time decisioning from the edge to the cloud, to give businesses a competitive advantage.”

“Zen continues to deliver exactly what we need and we’re enthusiastic about the new capabilities of Zen 16.0 to empower our business operations even further,” said Trent Maynard, director of product and engineering at customer Global Shop Solutions.