N2WS providing cross-cloud server restore from AWS to Azure

Data protector N2WS is enabling server backups in AWS to be restored to Azure in a cross-cloud backup and disaster recovery feature.

N2WS (Not 2 Worry Software) provides IAAS; cloud-native backup, DR and archiving facilities for larger enterprises and also MSPs. It protects RDS, Aurora, RedShift and DynamoDB databases, S3 and VPC settings in AWS. The company offers agentless, application-consistent SQL server backup and performs disaster recovery for Azure VMs and Disks in the same target region. N2WS claims users can perform disaster recovery for Azure virtual machines and disks in minutes. The N2WS service is sold through the AWS and Azure Marketplaces.

Ohad Kritz.

Ohad Kritz, CEO and co-founder of N2WS, said in as statement: “N2WS’ cloud-native backup and disaster recovery solution really makes a difference for organizations. With cyber threats on the rise, we have to keep innovating. As leaders in the industry, it’s our job to stay ahead.”

The BDR (Backup & Disater Recovery) capabilities between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure mean users are protected against an AWS cloud failure, we’re told. The BDR features allow enterprises and MSPs to back up servers in AWS and quickly recover volumes in Azure, offering cross-cloud protection and ensuring compliance with new data isolation regulations.

N2WS has announced a number of additional new features;

Immutable snapshots in Amazon S3 and EBS, and Azure

Consolidated reports highlighting all customer’s backup policies, a claimed game-changer for enterprises and MSPs managing extensive backup environments with hundreds of policies.

VPC Capture & Clone: ELB enhancement – users can capture and clone all meaningful networking and configurations settings, including Elastic Load Balancers, enabling organizations to restore services during a regional outage and ensure security configurations are applied across all environments.

Disaster Recovery for DynamoDB. Until now, only same-region restore was supported for DynamoDB tables. DynamoDB tables can now be copied between AWS regions and accounts. This allows for instant restoration in the event of a full-scale regional outage or malicious activity that locks users out of their AWS accounts. Additionally, it enables the migration of DynamoDB table data between regions.

NIC/IP Support during Instance Restore. Secondary IP and additional NIC can now be added during an instance restore, enabling users to modify the network settings to ensure proper communication between a restored instance and its environment.

Time-Based Retention. New time-based backup retention periods can be selected in addition to the generation-based retention periods already in place, providing flexibility in choosing. This is available for all target types and storage repositories.

Options to Customize Restore Tags. When restoring a target, users now have a comprehensive toolset to assist in editing tags. Previously, they either chose to restore tags or not. Now, they can add, modify, and delete them.

N2WS is a Clumio competitor and, with this release, aims to help its enterprise and MSP customers combat cybersecurity attacks, ensure data sovereignty, enhancing data security, and optimize costs.