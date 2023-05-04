Solidigm makes SSD file access zippier

Solidigm has smartened up its Synergy software to make reading data from its client SSDs faster, with the P41 Plus’s QLC flash delivering up to 858,000 random read IOPS across its PCIe gen 4 interface.

That’s more than double the base 390,000 IOPS and comes from the host-resident Synergy software watching IOs to the drive and telling its firmware to prioritize the most frequently accessed files for faster access, bumping their read speed by up to 120 percent. Synergy was introduced in August last year and helps the firmware on Solidigm SSDs better manage their cache. v2.0 has three new features to speed IO to the drives.

A spokesperson told us: “The Synergy software suite offers users a free performance upgrade by improving overall system performance and delivering a better user experience than hardware alone can provide.”

The refreshed Synergy software features include:

Fast Lane, which learns what files are accessed most frequently tells the drive firmware to give them faster access. When paired with the P41 Plus SSD, users can expect up to 120 percent faster random read speeds even when the drive is at 50 percent capacity. The original random read IOPS maximum for this drive is 390,000 so the 120 percent faster speed means up to 858,000.

Smart Prefetch, which can improve game loads by accelerating sequential reads by up to 350 percent (4.5x).

Dynamic Queue Assignment, which improves random writes by up to 20 percent.

This release of Synergy also includes a Synergy Toolkit which is for all SSDs, not just drives from Solidigm. It is a drive activity monitor. Users can view the drive’s operating temperature, check drive health, run diagnostics for drive integrity testing, apply Secure Erase to delete data and know it is unavailable, and SMART reporting for detailed drive usage characteristics.

Synergy v2.0 Toolkit report

Synergy v2.0 can be freely downloaded from Solidigm’s website, as can a white paper describing the software’s capabilities.