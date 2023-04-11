Storage news ticker – April 11

Wall Street analyst Aaron Rakers reckons that AMD’s Pensando DPU adoption will be mostly driven by hyperscale cloud deployments and there is a $5-6 billion total addressable market for such DPUs in the datacenter over the next five years. The market is driven by next-gen workloads featuring parallel processing and heterogeneous compute architectures, datacenter disaggregation and composability, and workload isolation through zero-trust architectures. AMD noted that revenue has “ramped significantly” during its 3Q22 and 4Q22 earnings calls, driven by positive cloud adoption and a building enterprise pipeline.

Dell has been improving its data protection products: PowerProtect DD Operating System (PPDDOS), PowerProtect Data Manager (PPDM), PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance (PPDMA), and PowerProtect Cyber Recovery (PPCR). PPDM gets auto discovery of Oracle Data Guard Federated, providing better management of Oracle backups and restores in a high-availability Data Guard environment. PPDM is now integrated with Oracle Incremental Merge (OIM), enabling users to create synthesized full backups at the cost of an incremental backup, meaning quicker Oracle backups with better dedupe ratios and faster recoveries.

PPDMA gets multi-factor authentication and Active Directory integration for single user login management. Multiple virtual local area network (VLAN) uplink management provides faster input/output data rates. Users can view and download all audit logs from a single location in the UI.

PPDDOS extends Smart Scale for PowerProtect appliances support to on-premises instances of PowerProtect DD Virtual Edition. PPDDOS’s Management Center supports RSA for multi-factor authentication.

PPCR for AWS allows automated recovery with PPDM within the AWS vault. Multiple vaults can be configured in the same AWS cloud region, meaning a more scalable recovery strategy. PowerProtect CyberSense has multi-link connections for load balancing, dynamic licensing to remove stale hosts from CyberSense capacity meters for accurate licensing. Analytics can run on Hyper-V workloads protected with Avamar and PowerProtect DP appliances.

Dremio has announced that the first chapter of its book, Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide | Data Lakehouse Functionality, Performance, and Scalability on the Data Lake, is available for free. The complete book will include lessons on achieving interactive, batch, machine learning and streaming analytics, without duplicating data into many different systems and formats. Readers will learn the architecture of Apache Iceberg tables, how to structure and optimize them for maximum performance, and how to use Apache Iceberg with data engines such as Apache Spark, Apache Flink, and Dremio Sonar.

Gartner has published its storage market revenue numbers for Q4 calendar 2022. Total revenue was $6.39 billion, up 7.5 percent on the year. All-flash storage accounted for 50.8 percent of that, $3.25 billion. Total external capacity shipped was up 13 percent year on year (primary +18 percent, secondary +5 percent, backup +7 percent). All-flash capacity was 18.2 percent, down fro 18.4 percent a year ago. Dell earned most revenues, $1.5 billion, up 2.5 percent annually. HPE had $659 million, up 7 percent year over year, and Pure $507 million, giving it a 15.6 percent AFA revenue share; it was 17.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Sino-American distributed OLAP startup Kyligence has released Kyligence Zen, a metrics platform that centralizes all types of metrics into a unified catalog system, providing unified and intelligent metrics management and services across an entire organization. Users can define, compute, organize, tag and categorizing them, and share metrics with other relevant teams. A Zen Metrics Language (ZenML) simplifies onboarding metrics data from different systems e.g. uses existing digital assets from Business Intelligence (BI) systems or data warehouse query histories. Kyligence Excel Connector enables users to access metrics from their BI tool of choice, without any IT involvement.

MariaDB has appointed Conor McCarthy as CFO, effective April 10. McCarthy, who has over 30 years leading finance organizations at high-growth companies, brings significant experience scaling software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. Previously, McCarthy was CFO at Ideanomics, a NASDAQ-listed cleantech company, where he developed the revenue models for vehicle-as-a-service and charging-as-a-service products. Prior to Ideanomics, McCarthy was CFO at OS33, leading due diligence for a successful equity raise, and CFO at Intent Media Inc., closing two committed loan facilities resulting in $20 million in reduced capital committed.

Samsung has capitulated to market reality and is cutting memory chip production due to a massive drop in operating profits from the oversupplied market. First 2023 quarter operating profits of ₩0.6 trillion ($455 million) were 96 percent lower than the ₩14.12 trillion reported a year ago, the lowest profit for any quarter in 14 years, according to Reuters. It says it is cutting chip production meaningfully but not by how much. Samsung will release detailed earnings, including divisional breakdowns (DRAM vs NAND), later this month. Micron and SK hynix have already announced memory chip production cuts.