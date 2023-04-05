Storage news ticker – April 5

Sorin Faibish has resigned from his director of product solutions role at block storage migrator Cirrus Data Solutions. He is now a performance engineer at NAS supplier OpenDrives.

ALTR, an automated data governance policy enforcement and data security supplier, has appointed Jonathan Sander, Snowflake’s first Security Field CTO, to its board.

Ascend.io announced a new product to manage data mesh architectures end-to-end from multiple cloud platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery, among others. The Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform is a single platform with, we’re told, intelligence to detect and propagate change across a company’s ecosystem, ensure data accuracy, and quantify the cost of its data products. The new Data Mesh capabilities allow teams to package data into products that can be easily consumed and reused across the organization, while assuring the lineage of that data to ensure that information is current and accurate, Ascend.io said. More information here.

Enrico Signoretti

GigaOm analyst Enrico Signoretti, of GigaOm Radar and Sonar diagram fame, has joined Cubbit as its VP for Product and Partnerships. Cubbit supplies geo-distributed object storage that’s S3-compatible and immutable.

Data lake company Databricks announced its Databricks Lakehouse for Manufacturing, an open, enterprise-scale lakehouse platform tailored to manufacturers that unifies data and AI and, so we’re told delivers record-breaking performance for any analytics use case. Available today, Databricks’ Lakehouse for Manufacturing breaks down silos and is designed for manufacturers to access all of their data and make decisions in real-time, the vendor said. Databricks’ Lakehouse for Manufacturing has been adopted by DuPont, Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, Shell and Tata Steel.

File migrator and mapper DataDobi reckons orphaned data left behind by departed personnel can be located with its StorageMAP product. Such orphaned data presents, it said, compliance, security, operational and reputational risks. StorageMAP can help you derisk it, it added: “Bottom line, ignoring the risks of orphaned data is not an option. If you don’t take steps to manage your data effectively, your business’s safety, reputation, and financial stability may be at stake. Don’t wait until it’s too late – act now with StorageMAP.”

Fivetran, which supplies automated data movement software, announced support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with Apache Iceberg data lake format. Iceberg, Fivetran said, offers atomic, consistent, isolated and durable (ACID) transactions for data lakes. Tomer Shiran, co-founder and CPO at Dremio, said: “Fivetran’s support for Amazon S3 and its standardization on Iceberg format makes it easier than ever for organizations to get their data into a lakehouse. With Fivetran, AWS and Dremio, organizations can build their open data lakehouse architecture for users to quickly access and query data and provide critical data-driven business insights.”

IBM Spectrum Scale is now available in Google Cloud courtesy of Sycomp. The Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale product is said to optimize performance for the cloud, deploy in minutes, support auto-tiering to reduce costs, and allow customers to concurrently access data from thousands of VMs, with data access via NFS and the native Spectrum Scale client. The solution is available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, as a VM-based offering that deploys within a customer’s project, and is supported and maintained by Sycomp.

IDC has published its first-ever forecast for the performance intensive computing as a service (PICaaS) market. It projects that the total worldwide PICaaS market will grow from $22.3 billion in 2021 to $103.1 billion in 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9 percent over the 2022-2027 forecast period.

Think your filesystem is large? InsideHPC reports on the Orion file system at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Frontier supercomputer. It occupies 50 racks with up to 700 PB capacity across SSDs and HDDs using open-source Lustre and ZFS. There is 11.5 PB of NVMe SSDs using 5,400 drives with a 10 TB/sec peak write speed, 679PB of HDD capacity using 47,700 drives with peak read speed of 4.6 TB/sec and peak write speed of 5.5 TB/sec, and a 10 TB NVMe SSD metadata tier based on 480 drives.

MASV, which offers a fast, large-file transfer for video professionals, announced ‘Send from Amazon S3,’ which enables users to select files from their storage and share them via a MASV link or email. ‘Send from Amazon S3’ combines with MASV’s existing ‘Deliver to Amazon S3’ to enable complete cloud-to-cloud workflows within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has initiated a security review of Micron’s products sold in China. Its announcement cites the reasons as ensuring “the security of the key information infrastructure supply chain, prevent network security risks caused by hidden product problems, and maintain national security.” Micron, we understand, sells DRAM and NAND SSDs in China and said it stands by its products. This could be much-delayed retaliatory action for the US restrictions on Huawei and the wider chip industry in China. It also signals that China has the capability of sourcing Micron-class DRAM and NAND products elsewhere, perhaps from Chinese manufacturers. Some 14 percent of Micron’s business is in China and it has offices in Shenzhen and Shanghai and a chip packaging facility in Xian. Some non-Chinese companies buy its products for manufacturing operations in China.

Martin Cooper

Nebulon’s VP Solutions Architecture and Customer Support, Martin Cooper, has resigned after three and a half years. He’s joining Continuous Data Protection technology supplier JetStream as VP for EMEA.

NetApp has replaced departed CloudOps boss Anthony Lye (he went to Palentir in July last year) by hiring Haiyan Song as the new EVP and GM of its Cloud Operations Business. Song was previously EVP and GM of Security and Distributed Cloud at F5. She has held senior leadership positions at Splunk and HPE, as well as various engineering leadership roles at database management and ecommerce companies.

Data protector and cybersecurity pusher Rubrik is setting up a CISO Advisory Board. The board is chaired by Chris Krebs, the first Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group. The new members include:

Aaron Hughes, Senior Vice President and CISO, Albertsons

Marnie Wilking, CISO, Booking.com

Marene Allison, former CISO, Johnson & Johnson

Amit Aggarwal, Head of Cybersecurity, Moderna

Christophe Blassiau, SVP, Cybersecurity & Product Security, Global CISO & CPSO, Schneider Electric

The board’s mission as a cybersecurity coalition is to lead on strategies for collaboration across private and public sector organizations to address the unprecedented growth of cyberattacks.

NAND fabber and SSD supplier SK hynix says it has no plans to make additional production cuts, according to The Korea Times. It had previously said it would reduce investments by 50 percent y/y in 2023. Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho said: “We will change our management plans following the US-China conflict while buying as much time as possible.”

Sternum has revealed two new vulnerabilities in several QNAP storage operating systems. The vulnerabilities were found by Amit Serper, the director of security research for Sternum, who was prominent in the disarmament of NotPetya ransomware. The vulns impacts QTS, QuTS hero, QuTScloud

and QVP (QVR Pro appliances). QNAP acknowledged the problem and issued the following CVEs: CVE-2022-27597 and CVE-2022-27598.

In a YouTube video, VAST Data CMO and co-founder Jeff Denworth told interviewer Steve McDowell of NAND Research: “We’re working on essentially building a thinking machine. In June we’ll explain all the parts that go into that… It very much starts from the ground up and our realization is that people that have kind of outsourced their software to the cloud have also kind of outsourced the thinking around how to get the most value out of infrastructure. So we wanted to start from a clean sheet of paper. We wanted to build from the ground up on a superior architecture and then make it more and more capable over time, and that’s all I’m going to say before June.”

Virtana, which supplies AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, has released an independent research report, The State of Multi-Cloud Management 2023. It says 83 percent of IT leaders are using more than one cloud service provider (CSP), and 44 percent are using more than three CSPs. The survey results demonstrate growing management and data complexities that come from the high number of cross-provider interactions. Virtana said it’s SW can help with the problem.

Zadara is partnering with Japan-based Internet services and cloud solutions provider BroadBand Tower to provide the Zadara Edge Cloud Services for BroadBand Tower’s launch of its c9 Flex-N Infrastructure-as-a-Service Platform – a cloud-based full stack solution including storage, compute, and networking. BroadBand Tower supports a large portion of Japan’s internet: sites including top portals, ecommerce, video distribution, and social media organizations that generate massive volumes of data everyday. Zadara provides compute (EC2-compatible), storage (block, file, object), and networking facilities as managed services located on-premises, in hybrid and multi-cloud, and at the edge.

Zilliz reckons the latest version of Zilliz Cloud, which scales to billions of vectors, aims to cure AI “hallucinations.” Zilliz Cloud is the managed service from Zilliz, the inventors of Milvus, the open source vector database used by more than 1,000 enterprises around the world, and is billed as an ideal data source for LLMs like ChatGPT. LLM hallucination can be minimized by supplying LLMs with external sources of domain-specific data, the vendor said. By using OpenAI plugins to connect to ChatGPT, it provides the basis for the emerging CVP (ChatGPT/Vector DB/Prompts-as-Code) technology stack.