Storage news collection – 22 March

Real-time data platform supplier Aerospike has released expanded functionality and engineering support for the Spring Framework (Spring), the popular application framework for Java applications. Spring Data Aerospike now supports the latest version of Spring Data 3, Reactive Repositories, and Projections to maximize performance and efficiency of Spring Boot applications. Developers can download a free 60-day trial of Aerospike Enterprise Edition and use Spring-related developer blogs, code samples, and tutorials in the Aerospike Developer Hub.

…

AWS VP and distinguished engineer Andrew Warfield said in a Youtube webinar about S3: “There’s literally tens of thousands of customers in S3 today; I had to go and do a little bit of digging on this, that have their data stored over a million physical drives. It’s just remarkable the idea that you’re storing your data that broadly.”

…

Cohesity has a new sales boss: CRO Kit Beall who joins from being SVP of global accounts and telcos at VMware. Prior to that, Beall was chief operations officer and senior vice president of global field sales at Uhana, an AI platform for 5G mobile networks. Uhana was acquired by VMware in 2019. Beall also spent 12 years at Cisco, most recently as vice president of sales for the company’s cloud and managed services business.

Kit Beall

Prior CRO Kevin Delane is resigning. A Cohesity spokesperson said: “Kevin Delane has decided to leave Cohesity to pursue other opportunities. He will remain onboard full time for the coming weeks to assist with any necessary transitions and he will also continue to work with Cohesity in an advisory capacity through the end of the calendar year. We are grateful for his service and the contributions he has made to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

…

Secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage supplier DigiStor has announced that its FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives have achieved Common Criteria certification and claimed they are the first and only PCIe/NVMe and SATA storage devices on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL) offered at COTS-level pricing.

…

FalconStor has reported a dismal set of results to close off its 2022 financial year: Q4 revenues were 34 percent down year-on-year to $2.5 million, and it booked a $20K loss, albeit better than the $200K loss in the prior year’s Q4. Full 2022 year revenues were 28.9 percent down at $10.1 million with a loss of $1.8 million, compared to a $200k profit. Falconstor sells StorSafe archiving SW technology and has IBM as a sales partner.

FalconStor revenues

CEO Todd Brookes said: “While total revenue declined by 30 percent Y/Y in 2022, as we continued our shift from legacy perpetual revenue to annual recurring revenue, total revenue increased by 26 percent in 2FH22 compared to the first half of the year. This increase is a good early validation of our expanding partner sales since the formal launch of our IBM relationship at the beginning of the second half of 2022. In addition, we continued to maintain tight control of our operating expenses, resulting in positive net income in 2FH22. We are excited by the progress we made in 2022 and believe we have created a strong foundation from which to build in 2023 and beyond.” Growth promised again.

…

Codeless knowledge graph platform supplier Kobai has announced the availability of Saturn, whichj it says is the industry’s first knowledge graph to harness the scale, performance, and cost efficiency of the Lakehouse architecture. Powered by Databricks or Snowflake, new capabilities include:

Direct integration: embedded in the data layer, organizations can query data without moving it from the lake or warehouse, following W3C and Lakehouse open standards for complete interoperability

embedded in the data layer, organizations can query data without moving it from the lake or warehouse, following W3C and Lakehouse open standards for complete interoperability Industry-leading performance: on-demand and burstable compute leveraging the underlying data layer for faster graph queries and ML training without virtualization

on-demand and burstable compute leveraging the underlying data layer for faster graph queries and ML training without virtualization Seamless collaboration: publish business question as SQL views to integrate with existing data sc

…

Minor NAND fabricator Macronix has a 192-layer 3D NAND trial product in development, according to Taiwan’s DigiTimes. Its 96-layer3D NAND is in mass-production.

…

Cloud-managed server infrastructure supplier Nebulon has two new zero-trust offerings: Two-Person Commit and Single Sign-on (SSO). Two-Person Commit is a security policy that has its origins in military protocol. Once a user enables the Two-Person Commit security policy, certain operations in the Nebulon cluster group must be approved by two people in the organisation, including deleting clusters, volumes, snapshots, and disabling the security policy. An arbitrator ensures that the requestor and approver are distinct individuals. Single Sign-On (SSO) for Microsoft Azure Active Directory environments allows users to sign in and access their Nebulon-based infrastructure using their Azure Active Directory credentials.

…

Research outfit Forrester has published an Amazon and NetApp-commissioned report: The Total Economic Impact Of Amazon FSx For NetApp ONTAP. Forrester talked to 5 interviewees from 4 AWS customers, aggregating the results into a single composite organization that consumes 350 TB of storage in year 1 to 950 TB by year 3. The analyst found that this composite organization experienced benefits of $4.29 million over 3 years vs costs of $2.7 million, adding up to a net present value of $1.62 million and an ROI of 61 percent. There were technology cost savings of 31 percent, operational efficiency gains of 45 percent, faster migration time to value of 40 percent plus various unquantified benefits. This was all compared to using self-managed NetApp products alongside other vendor’s storage systems. Get the 24-page report here but remember, it is not independent.

…

MSP cloud backup services supplier RedStor has hired James Griffin as its latest CEO. He was announced as interim CEO in Dec 2022 when the-then CEO, co-founder Paul Evans, stepped back from the role to become a non-exec board director.

James Griffin.

…

German automotive tech supplier Eugen Forschner GmbH says it has enjoyed 100 percent uptime with its StorMagic SvSAN, a replacement for a previous HPE MSA storage array. Data is written to two SvSAN VSA nodes to ensure service uptime and write operations only complete once acknowledged on both SvSAN VSAs. In the event of a failure, applications are failed over to other available resources to ensure continuous uptime. The virtual SAN solution was built specifically for edge, SME and small data centers that may not have dedicated IT staff onsite. A spokesperson said: “StorMagic SvSAN delivers 100% uptime and lets us achieve high availability in the smallest space available on the market. Our two-node SvSAN clusters mean that downtime is a thing of the past for both of our offices.”

…

Research house TrendForce reported global NAND Flash revenue was $10.29 billion in 4Q22, down 25 percent QoQ. Kioxia and Micron both saw a reduction in production and price in the quarter. Kioxia’s revenue plunged 30.5 pecent due to weak demand from PC and smartphone clients and data centers readjusting their inventory. Micron generated a quarterly revenue of US$1.1 billion — a staggering 34.7% QoQ drop — that has led the business to drastically decrease its capacity utilization rate for fabs.

Micron’s bit shipments are predicted to steadily improve in 2023 with revenue forecast to climb gradually quarter by quarter. Market leader Samsung generated revenue of $3.48 billion in 4Q22, down 19.1 percent QoQ. SK Group (SK hynix & Solidigm) was affected by clients destocking and a price battle, posting a fourth quarter revenue of $1.76 billion, down 30.9 percent QoQ. SK’s bit shipments saw a quarterly increase of 6.7 percent. Western Digital NAND revenues came in at $1.66 billion, down 3.8 percent QoQ, and it reported a 20 percent increase in bit shipments in 4Q22 despite the sudden dip in prices. Overall NAND revenue is forecast to decrease further in 1Q23 due to traditionally low first quarter seasonality.

…

Milvius open-source vector database supplier Zilliz announced the beta launch of Milvus 2.3, featuring NVIDIA GPU support for greater flexibility and dramatic improvements in real-time workload performance. Purpose-built for AI-powered applications, Milvus stores, indexes and manages billions of embedding vectors generated by large language models (LLMs), convolutional networks and other machine learning (ML) models. With accelerated parallel performance and quicker, more efficient querying, Zilliz claims Milvus 2.3 is 4X faster than Milvus 2.0 and more than 10X faster than competitors that retrofit vector search onto traditional database solutions. Milvus 2.3 also introduces GPU acceleration that delivers 10X faster performance than the CPU-only version, the company claims.