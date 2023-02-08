Storage news roundup – February 8

Data analytics startup Blockfenders is today announcing a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round from a range of institutional and angel investors. It’s developing software to help IT and data engineering teams enable complete data sharing with its enterprise-grade, no-code platform in a zero trust environment while preserving data privacy. It combines the best of blockchain, cloud and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) like Hedera and Hyperledger to create an enterprise data exchange network that simplifies fine-grained and controlled data exchange between multiple parties without revealing raw data.

Object storage supplier Cloudian has announced its new Cloudian HyperStore for AWS Outposts servers, an on-premises, fully managed storage offering available in the AWS Marketplace. It delivers 112TB of usable capacity in a one-rack unit (1U) height form factor, and provides self-contained object storage for AWS Outposts 2U servers in a customer’s datacenter or edge location. The combined hybrid solution helps satisfy data locality, regulatory, contractual, or information security requirements. Full Amazon S3 API compatibility ensures interoperability with applications designed to employ Amazon S3 storage.

Cloud data protector Clumio says its customers can ingest and analyze events in an AWS CloudTrail compatible schema from Clumio, as well as other third-party and non-AWS sources, to streamline auditing, security investigation, and operational troubleshooting. CloudTrail Lake is a managed security and audit data lake that lets organizations aggregate, immutably store, and query events recorded by AWS CloudTrail. There’s more info in this Clumio blog.

Anna Griffin

Commvault has named Anna Griffin its new CMO, replacing Isabelle Guis. It says Griffin comes to Commvault as both an award-winning brand builder and results-driven marketer who has driven visionary campaigns for high-growth SaaS companies like Smartsheet; emerging brands, like Intercom; and global brands that include Saturn, Apple, Sony, Juniper Networks, and CA Technologies (now Broadcom). She’s earned a slew of marketing awards for campaigns – including the Golden Effies for effectiveness in marketing and the Edgar R. Murrow award for excellence in social media.

Data streamer Confluent has added OAuth support, Cloud Client Quotas, and expanded Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC). Support for OAuth reduces the operational burden of scaling workloads with centralized identity management. New Client Quotas protect individual application performance with cloud-native resource utilization controls for a multi-tenant deployment. Enhanced RBAC is now available for all Confluent Cloud resources to ensure compliance, confidentiality, and privacy at scale.

Daasity has launched ELT+ for Commerce, powered by Snowflake. It enables consumer brands selling via ecommerce, Amazon, retail, and/or wholesale to implement a full or partial data and analytics stack. Building its offering on Snowflake has allowed Daasity to leverage Snowflake’s single, integrated platform to help joint customers extract, load, transform, analyze, and operationalize their data. Now, with Daasity, brands only need one platform that includes Snowflake to manage their entire data environment.

Deduplicating purpose-built backup appliance vendor ExaGrid has signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics covering the USA and Canada. ExaGrid has more than 3,750 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid’s growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring in all aspects of the business worldwide.

GPU-powered RAID card vendor Graid has announced v1.3 of its software, adding a configurable strip size, allowing customers using RAID 0 and RAID 10 to realize better server performance. It supports new NVMe SSDs – Kioxia CD8 Series and WD Ultrastar DC SN650 Series – and supports dual controllers with high-availability. Read the release notes here.

Mathematic Studio has deployed Hammerspace to enable global, real-time collaboration between its creative artists across multiple studios in different countries – France, Canada, and the United States. The Hammerspace Global Data Environment enables Mathematic to utilize data and applications across its office locations in Los Angeles, Montpellier, Paris, and Montreal for projects such as 3D compositing and modeling, visual effects, and editorial finishing. Thanks to Hammerspace, the studio was able to stop manually copying assets from one location to another and managing disparate versioning.

InfluxData, creator of the time series platform InfluxDB, has raised $81 million in capital funding, closing a $51 million Series E funding round led by new investors Princeville Capital and Citi Ventures, with participation from existing investors Battery Ventures, Mayfield Fund, Sapphire Ventures, and others, and a $30 million debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank. The Series E financing brings InfluxData’s total equity funding raised to $171 million.

iXsystems has surpassed $100 million in bookings and seen an increase of 51 percent in the exabytes of TrueNAS open storage deployed worldwide. In 2022, iXsystems grew 4x faster than the enterprise storage market, which according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) is forecast to grow by 6 percent. With a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, TrueNAS ranked sixth among primary storage vendors on Gartner Peer Insights, with the only “100 percent would recommend” score among the top 15 highest rated products due to its exceptional quality and reliability.

NVMe TCP storage array supplier Lightbits announced that it ended 2022 by increasing its average deal size by 1.7x, doubling its deal pipeline, and 2.2x increasing its installed base. It says customer confidence is strong, with existing customers’ repurchases 2.6x higher than the previous purchase. There have been several investments made in Lightbits during 2022, bringing the company’s total funds raised since its founding in 2016 to more than $110 million, including a mid-year investment of $42 million in growth capital in a funding round led by Atreides Management.

File transfer tech supplier MASV announced an integration with Seagate Lyve Cloud, an object storage offering, so media industry people can send massive files and big data to Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Micron Technology has promoted Raj Narasimhan to SVP and GM of its Compute and Networking Business Unit. He will be responsible for leading Micron’s largest business, driving advances in memory products focused on high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud and client computing. He will report to Sumit Sadana, EVP and chief business officer. Narasimhan succeeds Raj Hazra, who joined Micron in June 2020. Hazra is leaving Micron to pursue a new opportunity as a CEO.

HPC, data analytics and AI/ML parallel scale-out file system supplier Panasas has released PanView and PanMove. PanMove tools allow end-users to seamlessly copy, move, and sync data between all Panasas ActiveStor platforms and AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud object storage, and Panasas PanView tools provide comprehensive visualization reports for smarter data management practices. These software tools are the result of a collaboration between Panasas and Atempo.

Spectra Logic has partnered with Wasabi Technologies to integrate Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail unified data management product. Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to optimize data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Wasabi says it enables customers to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at a fifth of the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees.

VAST Data and Vertica are partnering to deliver a unified data analytics platform that helps enterprises consolidate their structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data silos on a flash-powered data lake. Vertica sub-clusters run on VAST Data’s Universal storage.

Data protector and manager Veritas Technologies has added the United States Postal Service as a customer using Veritas Enterprise Vault, Merge1 and eDiscovery Platform. Enterprise Vault, Merge1 and eDiscovery Platform will provide the service with automated data archiving and retention across all its on-premises and cloud-based data sources – including cloud collaboration tools – combined with a search engine for large-scale, dataset-driven searches. The contract award is for three years with the option to extend to seven years and a maximum potential value of up to $70 million.

Virtana, a provider of AI-driven software for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, has released its latest independent research report, The State of Hybrid Cloud Storage 2023. It asked 350 IT leaders in the US and UK – all cloud decision-makers – about their hybrid cloud storage usage and costs. The report found that 84 percent of respondents want a large portion of their storage to remain in the cloud – two-thirds (55 percent) of which want as much storage in the cloud as possible but not at the expense of cost and efficiency.

Wasabi has introduced Wasabi Surveillance Cloud to enable customers to offload video surveillance footage from their local storage environment directly to the cloud without ever running out of capacity. It says this “bottomless” approach to video storage is vital for the surveillance industry that is currently struggling to manage enormous amounts of video in high resolution environments, increasingly large file sizes, stringent regulatory and retention requirements, and business and analytics applications tied to surveillance.