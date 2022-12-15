Ondat beats Pure’s Portworx in container storage tests

Ondat has come in ahead of Pure’s Portworx in performance and latency terms when provisioning container-native storage to three databases.

An Architecting IT test, Performance Benchmarking Database Platforms and Cloud Native Storage Solutions for Kubernetes, compared five container storage providers: Ondat, Portworx, OpenEBS/cStor, Rancher Labs’ Longhorn and Rook/Ceph. It looked at performance consistence as well as latency and speed.

Chris Evans

Principal analyst Chris Evans, who ran the tests, said: “Container-native storage has emerged as a new category of software-defined storage where the traditional features of data storage (resiliency, data protection, scalability) are built into containers running inside a Kubernetes cluster. This enables deployments to use local storage resources, whether that be physical storage in an on-premises solution or native storage (including NVMe) in public clouds.”

He continued: “Inefficiency in … public clouds translates into additional costs. Those costs compound as systems scale. For this reason, container-native storage must deliver high performance with low latency and minimal overhead to minimize costs, all while maintaining data integrity.”

Testing was performed on a Kubernetes cluster with the vendor software installed. The configuration of each test was based on one Kubernetes master server and three Kubernetes data servers. The testbed was a four-server configuration:

Dell R640 Server with 64GB DDR4-2400 DRAM

Dual Intel Xeon Silver 4108 CPUs at @1.80GHz

One WD Gold NVMe SSD (960GB capacity) data disk

One 136GB RAID-1 HDD pair (O/S drive, hardware RAID)

10GbE Networking

Ubuntu Server 20.04, Kubernetes 1.22

When tested with Postgres, the data showed Ondat has 32 percent faster database transaction throughput than Portworx. OpenEBS was the slowest product. Rook/Ceph beat Portworx with Postgres in non-replication mode, as a chart shows:

A Postgres latency chart shows similar ranking of the suppliers:

A Redis throughput test with 100 writes to 1 read and replication switched on showed that Portworx beat Ondat in operations per second terms. However, a repeat test with no replication and a 70 write/30 read ratio saw Ondat beat Portworx:

The test report concludes: “Ondat continues to deliver the most efficient performance for throughput and latency, compared to all the competitor solutions in this test.” Get your copy and read the more detailed results here. An Ondat blog discusses the test as well.