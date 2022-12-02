Storage news ticker – 2 December

AWS and re:Invent 2022 news

AWS announced Amazon DataZone, a new data management service that makes it faster and easier for customers to catalog, discover, share, and govern data stored across AWS, on-premises, and third-party sources. Administrators and data stewards can manage and govern access to data using fine-grained controls to ensure it is accessed with the right level of privileges and in the right context.

…

AWS announced two new integrations making it easier for customers to connect and analyze data across data stores without having to move data between services. Customers can analyze Amazon Aurora data with Amazon Redshift in near real time, eliminating the need to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data between services. Customers can now run Apache Spark applications on Amazon Redshift data using AWS analytics and machine learning (ML) services (e.g., Amazon EMR, AWS Glue, and Amazon SageMaker). Together, these new capabilities help customers move toward a zero-ETL future on AWS.

…

AWS announced DocumentDB Elastic Clusters, which scales customers’ document workloads to support millions of writes per second and store petabytes of data. It also debuted Amazon Athena for Apache Spark, which it said lets customers get started with interactive analytics using Apache Spark in less than a second rather than minutes. AWS Glue Data Quality cuts time for data analysis and rule identification from days to hours by automatically measuring, monitoring, and managing data quality in data lakes and across data pipelines. .

…

Amazon Redshift data sharing now supports centralized access control with AWS Lake Formation, enabling users to efficiently share live data across Amazon Redshift data warehouses. Amazon announced previews of AWS Data Exchange for Amazon S3 to enable data subscribers to access third-party data files directly from data providers’ Amazon S3 buckets. AWS Data Exchange for AWS Lake Formation is a new feature that enables data subscribers to find and subscribe to third-party data sets that are managed directly through AWS Lake Formation.

AWS Glue Service Delivery Specialization helps customers find validated AWS Partners with expertise and proven success delivering AWS Glue for data integration, data pipeline, and data catalog use cases.

…

AWS announced AWS Clean Rooms, a new analytics service that helps companies securely analyze and collaborate on their combined datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. Customers can create a secure data clean room in minutes and collaborate with any other company in the AWS Cloud to generate insights about advertising campaigns, investment decisions, clinical research, and more. AWS Clean Rooms provides a broad set of built-in data access controls that protect sensitive data, including query controls, query output restrictions, query logging, and cryptographic computing tools.

…

AWS announced Amazon Security Lake, a service that automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a purpose-built data lake in a customer’s AWS account so customers can act on security data faster. It manages data throughout its lifecycle with customizable data retention settings, converts incoming security data to the Apache Parquet format, and conforms it to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) open standard to make it easier to automatically normalize security data from AWS and combine it with pre-integrated third-party enterprise security data sources. Security analysts and engineers can use Amazon Security Lake to aggregate, manage, and optimize large volumes of disparate log and event data to enable faster threat detection, investigation, and incident response, while continuing to utilize their preferred analytics tools.

…

Cloud database supplier CouchBase announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS. The two have committed to offer customers integrated go-to-market activities, commercial incentives and technology integrations. This includes migrating workloads to the Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on AWS, as well as extending Capella App Services to run on AWS edge services.

…

Red Hat OpenShift Data Science is now listed in AWS Marketplace as a limited release with full general availability in the coming weeks. Supported on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), it’s a fully-managed cloud service that provides data scientists and developers with an AI/ML platform for building intelligent applications. It has MLOps capabilities and pre-integrated support for Pachyderm. Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka is also available in AWS Marketplace, making it easier for developers to create, discover and connect to real-time data streams. Also Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 with SQL Server 2019 Standard, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions are available in the AWS Marketplace..

…

Spin Systems has released its Multiplatform Data Acquisition, Collection, and Analytics (MDACA) Synthetic Data Engine (SDE) and Cloud Storage Explorer (CSE) in AWS Marketplace. Available as a single Amazon Machine Image for you to use with your preferred Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance and type, the MDACA SDE is a web-based tool for taking in a de-identified data set as input and generating a synthetic dataset as output that is structurally and statistically similar to the de-identified data set. MDACA SDE is designed to safeguard the privacy of real data without the need for customers to develop a deep understanding of the complexities of generating synthetic data.

Other news

Cloudian announced the launch of its HyperStore on-prem object storage data lake storage system in partnership with cloud data warehouser Snowflake. Joint customers will now have access to data stored on HyperStore that is deployed on-premises in either a private cloud or hybrid cloud configuration.

…

Matt Dittoe

SaaS data protector Cobalt Iron has hired Matt Dittoe as VP Sales. He comes being SVP Sales at Gluware with a stints at Oracle, SolarWinds and AWS before that.

…

DDN’s Tintri organisation has hired Aaron Melin as Senior Director of Engineering. He comes from being FAE Director at Supermicro and Senior Director of Engineering at Liqid before that, with stints at Pivot3 and Dot Hill earlier in his career.

…

Katie McCullough

Panzura announced the appointment of Katie McCullough as Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for security and compliance for the company and customers alike. She joins Panzura with more than 25 years of experience executing and leading security operations, compliance, managed services, and cloud solutions while working for companies like OneNeck IT Solutions and CDW/Berbee.

…

Peer Software, which supplies the distributed file services platform, PeerGFS, announced an alliance with SSI, a vendor of SW for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects. PeerGFS helps expand the performance and reach of SSI’s SW across geographically dispersed project teams. Together the two reduce the impact of WAN speed and latency issues and allow shipyards to perform tasks with substantially improved performance and data availability.

…

Data integrity supplier Precisely is working with AWS on its AWS Mainframe Modernization service. The integration offers real-time replication of mainframe data to AWS with zero downtime, using Precisely Connect, allowing customers to migrate data, as well as access mainframe data on AWS for analytics.

…

Seagate Lyve Cloud storage as a service is expanding to the UK. In a new survey (available on demand) “The UK data management costs and opportunities index, 2022 edition” from Seagate Technology, states that British businesses are spending an average of £213,000 per year on storing and managing their own data. Seagate claims that, by using Lyve Cloud for data analytics, data repository for content collaboration, and backup/disaster recovery, organizations can dramatically reduce their total cost of ownership.

…

Seagate has joined the Active Archive Alliance, a collaboration of storage and IT vendors that collectively support the use of active archive systems for data lifecycle management. Seagate’s archive offerings include its Lyve Cloud, Lyve Cloud Analytics, a fully managed, end-to-end platform for DataOps, Lyve Cloud Tape Migration and Storage, and Lyve Mobile for physically transferring mass data sets.

…

SMART is now offering high performance, power efficient, data center solid state disk drives (SSDs) beginning with the DC4800 PCIe Gen 4 family. They have a hardware-accelerated controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance. Zero-induced throttling allows these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when pushed to their performance limit. This translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance up 99.99999% of the time. The drives are compliant to the Open Compute Project (OCP) 1.0 NVMe storage standard, available in capacities up to 7.68TB and in U.2 and E1.S form factors. Initial sampling is already in process with several OEMs and system builders.

…

Cloud data warehouser Snowflake’s Q3 fy23 revenues were $557 million, up 67 percent Y/Y with a loss of $201 million. The year-ago loss was $155 million. It now has 7,292 customers, up from6,808 in the previous quarter and 5,416 a year ago. Snowflake’s net revenue retention rate is 165 percent and it has 287 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

…

Swissbit announced a technology collaboration with Micron to integrate Micron’s Authenta technology into select security and storage products, making Authenta root-of-trust secure element features available to its customer base in the industrial automation, automotive, NetCom, and medical technology sectors. The first Swissbit product with integrated Authenta technology will be a microSD card, good for retrofitting IoT systems. Swissbit and Micron plan to introduce an embedded e.MMC product.

…

Teradata and Vcinity announced an alliance that for connecting data over long network distances in cloud, hybrid or on-prem environments. Using the Teradata VantageCloud offering with Vcinity’s technology, organizations can more easily connect and leverage data that is slow to access or is physically very far away.

…

DataOPs observability supplier Unravel Data announced that Keith Roseland-Barnes has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead the go-to-market strategy for sales, solution engineering, and the channel. The addition of Roseland-Barnes follows the company’s recent announcements of Series D funding and Ravi Vedantam joining as VP Global Partnerships.

…

Veeam Software announced it was selected by California Dairies to protect its Microsoft 365 data and mitigate cyberattacks. Veeam is helping business continuity through verified disaster recovery (DR) strategies, fast-tracking data protection for multi-cloud ecosystems and offering additional ransomware resilience for the #1 dairy processing cooperative in California that produces fresh milk for all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

…

Veza announced its Open Authorization API (OAA) is now public on GitHub for community collaboration, extending the reach of identity-first security across the enterprise. Developers can create and share connectors to extend the Veza Authorization Graph to all sensitive data, wherever it lives, including cloud providers, SaaS apps, and custom-built internal apps, accelerating their company’s path to zero trust security.

…

Data integrator and ingester Equalum announced a strategic partnership with data warehouser Yellowbrick Data to enable a simpler, efficient, and higher-performance migration of data from legacy environments to the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse hosted in the user’s preferred commercial cloud environment. Equalum uses YBLoad to integrate data into the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse.