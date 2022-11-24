Taiwan SAN/NAS storage firm Infortrend on its ‘dynamic procurement supply chain’

Profile: Taiwan-based Infortrend builds its own hardware in Taiwan, and Joe Duran, European business development manager, told us: “We’ve got quite a dynamic procurement supply chain” and that “where there’s been component constraints or anything else, that’s allowed us to continue to build to or within two or three weeks, and shipped from Taiwan to the customer in a very short space of time.”



This has helped Infortrend’s selling efforts in these supply-constrained times, it says. The company is publicly quoted in Taiwan and capitalized at NT$5.31 billion ($170 million).



We were speaking to Duran at a recent briefing in which the storage supplier presented its mainstream enterprise storage supplier credentials, positioning itself above Synology and QNAP and overlapping mainstream suppliers like Dell, HPE, and NetApp. It’s like a Supermicro of storage and strongly characterized by its channel focus and hardware heritage.

As a system-building competitor, it tends to feature its price/performance credentials strongly rather than supplying alternative visions of how storage should be treated.

The company was started in Taiwan in 1993, originally building RAID controllers. It designs, develops, and builds its own products which reach customers through channel partners, and has regional support offices in China (Beijing), Japan (Tokyo), North America (Sunnyvale), and Europe (Basingstoke, UK), its second largest market. Even so, its European presence is quite small, mainly featuring a sales office.

Infortrend hardware

Infortrend produces EonStor-branded hardware and software storage products which were first introduced in 2003 and are built to order. The hardware is focused around the DS block access (SAN) and GS unified file and block storage families. The DS and GS, now in their second generation, each have four models. A third generation is on Infortrend’s roadmap. The company produces EonOne management software for its arrays and has an open drive policy, not being restricted to particular suppliers’ disk and SSDs.

The four base EonStor DS products are the DS 1000, DS 2000, DS 3000U, DS 4000, plus two more with NVMe flash drive storage, DS 4000U and DS4000UT. These form a three-tier range: entry-level, mid-range, and high-performance.

Blocks & Files table

The DS software supports thin provisioning, read caching, automated tiering, snapshots, and both local and remote replication, with these features variously default or optionally licensed items. Configuration specialist Lewis East said: “Our datacenter customers and organizations just want cheap SAN storage and price points.”

The unified block-plus-file GS product family is rather more complicated, but its core is made up of four SAS arrays and NVMe all-flash models, positioned in pretty much the same three-tier range.

Blocks & Files table

But this is not all. A product, such as the GS 3000 or 4000, is a family in its own right with individual products spanning an entry-level to high-end price/performance curve. For example, GS (dual controller) and GSE (single controller) SAS drive 3012, 3016, 3024, 3040, and 3060 products. There are equivalent GS and GSE SAS drive 4012, 4016, 4024, 4040, and 4060 products. This makes 20 specific SKUs – and that’s before we add in eight more GS and GSe NVMe drive products.

All this makes for a complex product line, which enables Infortrend’s channel to sell into many market niches.



East said: “This product, the GS, is our bread and butter and the main seller. It’s good for most use cases. This year, we’ve started supporting the BTRFS file system and NAS volumes, we’re doing things like inline compression and offline deduplication.” The offline dedupe means “you can run the dedupe at the beginning when you create virtual machines, and then choose to run it later to get the incremental benefits, as opposed to always being on and dropping 30 to 40 percent of your performance out the window.”

From the NAS point of view, these GS/GSE systems have an XFS file system service with CIFS, NFS, AFP, and (S3) object protocol and BTRFS support.

There are some additional GS products:

GSA – all-SATA flash unified storage with 2000, 3000 and 4000 models

GSe Pro – entry-level family for SME and SMB

GSi – integrated storage server family for Docker compute + storage – GSI 5016, GSI 200

GS / GSEF – enterprise unified

GS products have dual controllers while GSe products only utilize a single controller. There are four GSe products: cost-effective GSe 2000U and GSe 3000U, and higher-performing GSe 3000UT G3 and GSE 4000U G3. The G3 indicates they are third-generation products.

There are two GSi systems. The GSi 5016 is unified single controller storage for medium and large-scale AI applications with a redundant, hot-swappable design. It holds up to 436 HDDs with JBOD enclosures and is equipped with a Xeon E-2226GE processor, and supports two Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs.

At the other end of the spectrum, the GSi 208 is a desktop box for SOHO users, equipped with one RTX 4000 GPU, eight HDDs, two 10GbE (SFP+) ports, one 1GbE port, and general AI, data storage.

East said the idea of the GSI units is that “if you’re running Docker containers on them, you can use the GPU for AI-type applications. Things like image tagging and CCTV number plate recognition … that might run on Docker. So light AI-type apps.”

The GS and DS products provide block replication while the GS and CS also provide file replication.

Infortrend says its intelligent firmware can automatically adjust the processing mode for the IO behavior of the underlying application, whether it is small file-based (such as database) or large file-based applications (such as broadcasting/media editing) to deliver faster performance.

The EonStor software provides a centralized interface that can monitor performance, capacity, system status, and manage multiple systems. A service manager provides automatic system diagnosis and instant notice to Infortrend’s technical support when it detects faults.

The EonStor GS NAS systems might have all their folders and files on separate nodes (controller), but they can be under a single root share that all clients use. To end users it’s like using one NAS system.

An EonCloud Gateway feature connects with Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack Swift, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu Cloud, Google Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Wasabi Cloud etc. for support of capacity expansion in, or remote backup to, the cloud.

UK-based CMS Enterprise Solutions Manager Stefan Ferrari said: “Some people will use it for archive storage.But the usage of the data in cloud for deliverable apps is becoming less effective. It’s good if you’re an airline, and you want to run a check-in application for passengers. But the cloud, if you’re a large business with on-prem staff who need to access a sizable database or whatever, you will never get the same level of on-prem capability if you work in the cloud.” He sees repatriation happening: “We’re working on a sizable project for the moment, it’s in the tens of petabytes, of repatriation.”

We note here that Infortrend is pursuing a tens of petabytes storage opportunity; this really is an enterprise storage business.

Infortrend also builds the EonStor CS, clustered storage with scale-up and scale-out capability to 144 nodes. The system can reach up to more than 100GB/sec throughput and 100PB of capacity. The system moves the data blocks around on the nodes to balance the load.

It also builds the EVi, AI-enabled converged storage with a pair of added GPUs, and, lastly, an EonServ server.

Infortrend roadmap

We were shown an EonStor GS and CS roadmap:

We are already in the third 2022 quarter and the gen 3 GS NVMe systems have arrived with Intel Ice Lake D CPUs. They support PCIe gen 4 and have dual port 100GbitE support. One NVMe appliance can provide up to 1,100K IOPS, 24GB/s read and 12GB/s write throughput.

The gen 3 GS SAS/SATA products can provide up to 16GB/s read performance (increased by 38 percent over gen 2), up to 12GB/s write performance (increased by 43 percent). They support more than 800 drives and provide 12.5PB raw capacity per appliance and scale out to four appliances with 50PB raw capacity. An appliance also supports caching with U.2 SSD to increase the read speed for metadata and small files. This delivers faster search in mapped shares.

There is bound to be an equivalent DS roadmap in our view.

Comment

Infortrend is an Intel Xeon-only zone with no AMD processor support and no Arm processor support either. It is primarily a hardware system builder and not a software-defined storage supplier selling its software on any supplier’s x86 hardware.

As we note above, it takes a mass-produced storage product, like a SAN array or NAS filer, and builds its own version which will be cheaper and faster than incumbent products and have some unique technology to support those two goals. It may also introduce new interconnect technology faster than the incumbents. For example, it claims to have introduced the world’s first SAS and SATA drive RAID arrays.

Think of Infortrend as a company that would like to replace Dell, HPE, and NetApp SANs and filers with its own better price/performance hardware but is hindered by its lack of a substantial US presence.