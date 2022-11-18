Storage news ticker – 18 November

Infrastructure connectivity outfit ATTO Technology has joined Open-E, and Western Digital in introducing a high-capacity, high-availability HDD storage system based on Open-E JovianDSS Data Storage Software, an Ultrastar Data60 JBOD containing Ultrastar DC HC510 10TB SAS HDDs connecting through ATTO ExpressSAS GT 12Gbit/s HBAs controllers to two server nodes. ATTO FastFrame 100GbE SmartNICs are used for the client connection and a replicated write log (based on Ultrastar DC SN840 1.6TB NVMe SSD drives) to provides extra security and performance levels. The ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs enable an RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) connection for unparalleled performance.

…

Cloudflare announced new R2 cloud distributed object storage product developments:

R2 Super Slurper allows developers to cheaply and easily move data over from S3, by one giant slurp, or sip by sip.

Logs Engine enables customers to store their logs on Cloudflare R2 in a cost-effective, easy to use way.

Cache Reserve, announced earlier this year, is now in open beta to help users serve content from Cloudflare’s cache for longer by using R2’s persistent data storage. Serving content from Cloudflare’s cache benefits website operators by reducing their bills for egress fees from origins, while also benefiting website visitors by having content load faster.

…

CTERA announced it has been named the Leader in the GigaOm 2022 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform is a global file system that unifies local file sharing with cloud hyperscale storage, allowing distributed file services delivery to remote offices, employees working from home, and mobile end-points.

CTERA, Nasuni, and Panzura are positioned quite close to one another with challenger Hammerspace moving into the leaders’ ring to accompany them. Download the GigaOm report here.

…

The Evaluator Group has discussed the introduction of BlueXP – NetApp’s new hybrid cloud management solution with thoughts on how BlueXP will provide multi-cloud data management for those using ONTAP solutions. Read the blog here.

…

There is a 2022 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, which will be held Dec. 3-7 in San Francisco. We’ve been told about two papers.



(1) World’s Smallest, Most Energy-Efficient MRAM: Samsung researchers will describe the smallest, most energy-efficient standalone nvRAM memory ever reported. Based on a 28nm embedded MRAM technology, it demonstrated best-in-class write energy (25 pJ/bit), along with active power requirements of just 14 mW (read)/27 mW (write) at a 54MBps data rate. It also features the smallest package dimensions to date (30mm2 at 16 Mb), and essentially unlimited endurance (>1E14 cycles). A key part of the device’s architecture is a magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ); such that scaling the MTJ down to the 14nm FinFET node resulted in a 33 percent improvement in area scaling and 2.6x faster read times, which demonstrates the technology’s potential to serve as a low-leakage working memory. (Paper #10.7, “World-Most Energy-Efficient MRAM Technology for Non-Volatile RAM Applications,” T.Y. Lee et al, Samsung.)

(2) Superior Ferroelectric Performance: As electronic systems become more sophisticated, the industry is searching for a RAM with fast access time (<10 ns), high endurance (>1014 cycles) and reasonably good data retention in transient power conditions such as when a system shifts into “sleep” mode. One transistor-one capacitor (1T-1C) structures based on ferroelectric (FE) materials are an active area of research. In particular, hafnium zirconate (HZO) is being intensively studied due to its compatibility with CMOS processing and its suitability for scaling below 10nm. An IMEC-led team used materials engineering techniques to significantly improve the ferroelectric performance of HZO. (Paper #6.4, “High Performance La-doped HZO-based Ferroelectric Capacitors by Interfacial Engineering,” M. I. Popovici and J. Bizindavyi et al, IMEC/ASM/KU Leuven.)

…

…

Unstructured data manager and mobility supplier Komprise announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Komprise grew 306 percent from 2018 to 2021, as its enterprise customers grappled with explosive unstructured data growth.

…

Semiconductor chip vendor Marvell has joined the Linux Foundation’s SONiC as a Premier Member, with the goal of extending SONiC beyond its initial use in data center networking applications to storage, edge and data processing. SONiC is an open-source network operating system (NOS) based on Linux that runs on switches. Specifically, Marvell intends to use SONiC-driven data infrastructure to open new market opportunities.

Marvell’s contributions to SONiC include:

A whitebox portfolio of Teralynx and Prestera switch systems running community SONiC supported by software and hardware partners, increasing the availability of disaggregated solutions;

Ethernet Bunch-Of-Flash (EBOF) solutions running partner-hardened SONiC for next-generation storage use cases enabling managed ethernet storage fabrics;

SONiC running on Arm-based silicon for edge and enterprise use cases reducing customer TCO by eliminating expensive hardware components and reducing power requirements; and

Extending SONiC support to Alaska PHYs, Marvell DSP-based optics and OCTEON DPUs.

…

Open-source object storage supplier MinIO has announced more support for Microsoft SQL Server 2022. This enables SQL queries to be executed against data that is distributed across clouds, larger than ever before, and is in different file formats. This is through the external tables concept. SQL Server 2022 allows for continuous replication of data to and from the cloud enabling disaster recovery capabilities. When combined with the power of MinIO’s multi-cloud object storage suite, fast data can reside on NVMe-based fast data engines and tier it to any number of slower tiers based on media or clouds. MinIO and SQL Server 2022 users can now read, write, and process big data using Transact-SQL or Spark libraries, allowing them to easily combine and analyze high-value relational data with non-relational high-volume big data.

…

Redstor, a supplier of cloud backup services for MSPs, announced the availability of Backup for QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop, a service to protect and recover application data vital to small and medium-sized business (SMBs). Intuit’s QuickBooks provides accounting software, supporting more than 8 million users worldwide. Redstor Backup for QuickBooks is designed to fill data protection gaps in the software, enabling MSPs to provide SMBs with a safety net.

…

Talend, a data integration and management supplier, has announced a partnership with Passerelle and cloud data warehouser Snowflake to provide vertical solutions for delivering healthy data to organizations. Built on Talend Data Fabric and Snowflake’s Data Cloud, Passerelle’s Data Rocket provides a scalable architecture that delivers governed data ingestion, trusted stewardship, cloud-based storage, and on-demand visual analytics on a foundation of healthy data. New Data Rocket offerings will be tailored for vertical markets, beginning with financial services.

…