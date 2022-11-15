ExaGrid shrinks backups with Veeam, Veritas

ExaGrid has deepened its integration with Veritas and Veeam backup software to make backups complete in less time and take up less space.

It makes scale-out, post-process deduplicating disk backup appliances with restores from a native format ingest buffer, aka landing zone, and tiers data to send to the public cloud for longer-term retention and disaster recovery. It has more than 3,600 customers and competes with Dell’s PowerProtect (Data Domain), Quantum’s DXi, and HPE StoreOnce products. v6.2 of its software adds closer intergration with Veritas and Veeam, improved ransomware detection, and extended public cloud support.

CEO Bill Andrews said the company “continues to focus on improving backup and restore performance, scalability, cost savings, and security.”

v6.2 adds:

Veritas NetBackup Single Target Storage Pool for Veritas NetBackup: ExaGrid presents a single virtualized target pool of storage at each site with automated job management sending backup data to available ExaGrid appliances for front-end performance. ExaGrid automatically load balances all data across all non-network facing repositories for full storage utilization and deduplicates data across all repositories to save space.

Veritas IT Analytics integration: Enables reporting on Exagrid appliance statistics to Veritas's unified insights for backup, storage, and virtual infrastructure. ExaGrid has a total of nine Veritas NetBackup integrations, including support of NetBackup Accelerator, OST Integration, integration with NetBackup media server hardware, AIR (Auto Image Replication), GRT (granular level restore), optimized deduplication, and instant recovery.

ExaGrid Cloud Tier: Improved performance and scalability of Cloud Tier for AWS and added support for Azure. Data sent to AWS and Azure is deduplicated and uses about a 50th of the bandwidth versus undeduplicated data. ExaGrid encrypts the data in transit, and the cloud providers encrypt the data at rest.

Faster deduplication: ExaGrid has accelerated Adaptive Deduplication performance, increasing the Repository Tier's overall performance, scalability and recovery points, and doing the same for disaster recovery copies in the public cloud.

Faster Veeam backup: ExaGrid has greatly improved the performance of Veeam synthetic fulls (Veeam v12) by adding support for Veeam's Fast Clone technology, meaning synthetics fulls are at least 30x faster than previous versions.

Improved Security: ExaGrid has added two early warning features. An alert on large delete is generated as an early detection warning if an intruder is trying to delete a large amount of recently ingested data (above a set operational threshold) on the ExaGrid front-end Landing Zone. An alert on data deduplication change is generated when the deduplication ratio changes below a set threshold signaling that a large amount of encrypted data is being sent to the ExaGrid front-end Landing Zone or that the data on the Landing Zone is being encrypted.

The company believes in the better mousetrap theory. Purpose-built backup appliances are just backup software targets which need power, cooling, and datacenter space. They have to avoid limiting backup windows with slow ingest rates and support fast restores. If an ExaGrid box can hold more data in less disk and rack space for less power, and restore it faster, then it’s a pretty easy job to replace an existing system that’s reaching a limit point.