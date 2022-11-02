Supermicro partnering with GRAID and Qumulo

Supermicro is partnering with GRAID and Qumulo in two separate deals to have customers buy its servers fitted with GRAID’s GPU-powered RAID cards or used to run Qumulo’s scale-out filesystem software.

These deals give GRAID a new channel to market for its SupremeRAID card, and Qumulo a value-oriented filesystem node.

Supermicro and GRAID Technology are co-operating in customer deals. Supermicro EMEA President Vik Malyala said: “We are thrilled to team with an innovative and sustainable company as GRAID Technology.” GRAID’s card “offloads RAID and NVMe data durability tasks from the CPU, freeing server resources for compute intensive workloads. Customers will quickly see the benefits in applications ranging from VMs and Containers to AI and HPC. It’s a very effective addition to high performance storage based on Supermicro’s flexible Building Block Solutions.”

It is claimed that the combination of Supermicro and SupremeRAID will offer customers an easy-to-configure option for data protection with a lower cost of deployment and outstanding NVMe and NVMeoF performance.

GRAID CEO Leander Yu spoke of Supermicro and GRAID having “a true competitive advantage in the NVMe and NVMeoF marketplace where together we will have an unbeatable combination.”

Supermicro now gets added to the existing list of GRAID’s technology and go-to-market partners:

Qumulo and Supermicro

Scale-out filesystem supplier Qumulo has announced it’s supplying a hybrid-NVMe SSD and disk drive product from Supermicro that optimizes performance and price in a single platform.

Qumulo CTO Kiran Bhageshpur said: “We are thrilled to offer our customers more platform choices. Qumulo’s intelligent caching technology, which ensures that most reads and all writes are NVMe-first for best performance, takes advantage of the new Supermicro NVMe + HDD platform to maximize performance at an affordable price point.”

Don Clegg, SVP Worldwide Sales at Supermicro, said: “Our continued collaboration with Qumulo delivers industry-leading storage solutions for customers demanding higher performance and lower TCO.”

The actual Supermicro product isn’t specified but we are told these “new Hybrid-NVMe nodes provide high-density storage in just 1U of rack space.” Scanning Supermicro’s website product pages reveals storage servers like the 1U SSG-610P-ACR12N4H and SSG-610P-ACR12N4L which would fit that description:

These have gen 3 Xeon CPUs, 12 x 3.5-inch drive bays, and 2 or 4 SDD bays. Twelve 20TB HDDS would give them 240TB of raw disk capacity and 10 would provide 2.4PB, plenty enough for Qumulo nodes.

An all-flash Supermicro system fitted with GRAID’s card and running Qumulo’s software ought to provide a screamingly fast scale-out filesystem package. Of course, Qumulo implements erasure coding, which is a problem, but GRAID has that on its roadmap for 2024.