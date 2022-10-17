Storage news ticker – October 17

Cohesity said it thinks most ransomware warranties aren’t worth the digital paper they are written on (it doesn’t offer such guarantees itself). Many cyber security and data recovery firms have warranties that offer to pay out if a ransomware attack means data can’t be recovered. Cohesity’s legal teams have probed many of these warranties and think they are often just sales gimmicks. For example, phishing is often not included in the warranty coverage, but 90 percent of all cyber attacks begin with phishing, according to CISA. Any attack stemming from malware that breached security isn’t covered. On top of that, the conditions are so onerous, restrictive, and expensive that most organizations wouldn’t be able to stick to them. Even if they do make a successful claim, the payouts are a fraction of what’s originally sold to them.

Real-time data company DataStax has announced a collaboration with Intel to boost the performance of technologies built on the open source Apache Cassandra database and Apache Pulsar messaging and streaming tech on the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The companies plan to deliver enterprise and cloud offerings built on these open source projects as well as contributing advancements to them. DataStax has been selected for the Intel Disruptor Initiative, through which Intel collaborates with select companies.

Dell‘s subscription-based APEX multi-cloud services now has high-performance computing on its roadmap. Vice chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke talked about this in a live-streamed press event on October 13, according to HPC Wire.

Computational storage startup Eideticom has been assigned two new patents: 11,372,714 for “System and Method for Performing Erasure Coding in a Distributed Storage System,” and 11,468,177 for “Apparatus and Method for Encrypting Data in a Data Storage System.”

EnterpriseDB, the main contributor to Postgres, has announced contributions to the open source PostgreSQL v15, including a MergeSQL command which is intended to makes it easier for enterprises to migrate from legacy databases to open source. Postgres 15 also features improved database security, enhanced backup and recovery options, and advanced logical replication capabilities. Merge is a popular SQL Standard command that can handle insert , update and delete in a single statement. It avoids multiple PL/SQL statements and simplifies SQL scripts for database developers and DBAs. The Postgres implementation conforms to the SQL Standard and helps developers of both Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Database transition to Postgres.

Greg Knieriemen has rejoined Hitachi Vantara as its chief technology evangelist after spending four years at NetApp, three of them as director, technology evangelism, influencer relations and community engagement. Before that he spent nearly six years at Hitachi Vantara, finishing up as its chief technology strategist and technical evangelist.

Rex Manseau, formerly from Nutanix, has joined Lightbits Labs as VP of sales for North America.

Model9 staff Offer Baruch, Roded B, Dori Polotsky, and Tomer Zelberzvig have been awarded registered patent US 11,481,129: System and Method for Importing and Exporting Data Between Tapes to Cloud Storage.

European security and compliance business ONEKEY says the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act stipulates that products “with digital elements,” such as hardware and software, must be protected against vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers during their full life cycle. Developed software often contains nested third-party components and a thorough code review process is needed to detect vulnerabilities. ONEKEY can create a SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) with an automated firmware analysis without source code, and said it can also continue to maintain this steadily and fully automated during updates.

Rubrik has named Arun Dharmalingam as VP EMEA & APAC channels, alliances and global GSI. Dharmalingam joins from Zscaler, where he is said to have expanded the partner ecosystem in EMEA & APAC by growing all partner types including resellers and GSI as well as establishing a distribution model. Prior to this, he held senior roles at AppDynamics and Palo Alto Networks.

Transaction and analytics database supplier SingleStore has appointed Sue Bostrom to its board. Bostrom was a former EVP and CMO at Cisco Systems. This follows SingleStore closing its $146 million F-2 funding round. CEO Raj Verma said: “Sue’s experience in helping companies rapidly scale will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and grow our organization.”

Data integration and manager Talend has joined Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13 framework. This enables the UK government and other public sector organizations to buy cloud-based services from pre-approved suppliers.

Toshiba’s financial results for its Q1 2023 ending June 30 saw net sales of HDD and memory products fall almost 33 percent year-on-year to ¥89.8 million. This was due to lower mobile and desktop demand, and a sales channel change for memory products.

Cloud storage supplier Wasabi Technologies has hired Sunny Chua as boss of Southeast Asia. He previously held business development roles for the APAC teams at HP Inc. and Microsoft. Wasabi is building links with Equinix, HYCU, Hanwha, Veeam, SiS Distribution, and OneT Solutions. Chua’s appointment follows the recent addition of country managers in Australia and Japan, and the addition of Michael King as vice president and general manager of APAC. Wasabi has opened storage regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently Singapore.