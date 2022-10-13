Another storage company looks under strain as Nyriad restructures

Following Pavilion’s closure, a second storage startup is entering straitened times, as storage array vendor Nyriad has been laying off staff. The harsh economic tide has flowed out, exposing companies swimming with no pants on.

We are told by a source that CRO and COO John Scaramuzzo, hired in July 2020, was let go two quarters ago, and is now a board advisor. On October 10 almost half of the US workforce was let go, including half of the smallish salesforce, leaving one sales rep and two regional sales directors, and more than half of the pre-sales engineers. Andrew Russell is now the CRO.

Nyriad’s New Zealand organization has 60–70 people and its fate was not mentioned in the US staff termination message we have seen. There was a US all-hands meeting following the layoff event and it was told a B-round fundraise, scheduled for 2023, has been cancelled. Management is trying to arrange a bridging loan. The US sales team has been tasked with bringing in $8 million in revenues by June 2023 – nine months – to avoid a shutdown.

We are told that Nyriad has sold less than $200,000 worth of products and services, and effectively has no run rate. The $8 million target seems a bit of a stretch against that background.

Nyriad termination document.

We have seen a document which shows “the number of employees in [a] Decisional Unit who are eligible and ineligible for the separation benefits described in the Agreement, by age and job title.” Here’s the list;

CEO Derek Dicker is not affected, but 12 others in this Decisional Unit are – including the VP of product management, director of channel marketing and the product marketing manager.

We asked the company about this and CEO Derek Dicker told us: “It is true that we’ve recently taken actions to reduce our expenses. We preserved our core development team in New Zealand, but an unfortunate result is that we said goodbye to some Nyriad team members in other parts of the organization.”

“In terms of funding, given the current capital market conditions, we’ve changed our strategy and plan to conduct a minor funding round early next year, followed by a larger round late next year or early 2024, which we believe is in the best interest of our business and our shareholders. Lastly, I’m quite pleased with the traction we’ve seen for the UltraIO storage system to-date – testing by target customers has independently proven our performance claims and we’re receiving positive feedback overall.”

Some Nyriad history

Nyriad was started up in 2014 and has taken in more than $50 million in funding over four funding events in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. That’s not so much for a hardware/software startup.

The two founders, CEO Matthew Simmons and CTO Alex St John, devised a storage array with an Nvidia GPU + Intel CPU controller achitecture, designed to be capable of taking in the exabyte levels of data expected from New Zealand’s planned Square Kilometre Array (SKA) which would record radio signals from outer space. A high level of input bandwidth would be provided by the GPU’s parallel processing capability, which would store the ingested data in erasure coded form.

They were promoting their High Performance Storage Controller platform, based on a Supermicro chassis, Nvidia Tesla T4 GPU, Micron 5100 PRO SSDs and Netlist NVDIMMs, and Nsulate software in 2018. It did not do well. New Zealand pulled out of the SKA project. Alex St John and 60 staff had gone by March 2019.

The lead investor, Guy Haddleton, became chairman in March 2019, and started trying to correct the company’s course. Herb Hunt replaced Simmons as CEO by October 2020. The head office was moved to the USA, where a number of execs were recruited, including Scaramuzzo, with engineering remaining in New Zealand. The product was redeveloped.

But upsets continued, with Hunt becoming chairman and independent board member Derek Dicker, ex-VP and GM of Micron’s Storage Business Unit, becoming the CEO in February this year.

The first actual products – the the H1000 and H2000 – were announced in the USA in March. Seven months later it appears not much product has been sold, fresh fundraising postponed, staff let go, and a loan sought. It does not look good.