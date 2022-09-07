LTO tape to keep rolling for 5 more generations

The overlords behind the LTO Program have laid out the future of the tape technology, with plans to take the format to at least 1.4PB of compressed storage over the next five generations.

This is two generations beyond the previous roadmap, which ended at gen 12, with 360TB of compressed capacity.

The LTO Program Technology Provider Companies – HPE, IBM, and Quantum – said the new roadmap will see the LTO Ultrium standard double capacity with each new generation.

This means LTO-14 will offer a 32x boost over the current LTO-9, which debuted in 2020 and offers 90TB of compressed capacity.

It might seem bizarre to some to be focusing on a storage medium that seems more mechanical than digital. However, the tape producers saw record breaking shipments in 2021. A large part of the appeal is the “airgapped protection” tape offers against ransomware. Which is great as long as you can live with the elongated restore time that the format – and physical airgapping – brings.

The LTO Program actually reduced the expected capacity of LTO-9 from 24TB raw to 18TB, throttling back on the previous doubling every generation cadence. That was to better balance capacity and cost for the market at the time, though the organization didn’t give any further details. However, the 2020 announcement also positioned the format as ideal for ransomware protection, just as fears about ransomware were reaching fever pitch.

The consortium is also pushing its ESG credentials over racks of quietly humming disk drives. Though you probably shouldn’t just drop them in a box. They do have to be stored within particular conditions and protected from the sort of contaminants you’d expect in any office – ink, dust, coffee, and the like.