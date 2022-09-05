Storage news ticker – September 5

ATTO Technology’s ExpressSAS H1280 GT PCIe 4.0 12Gb/s SAS/SATA host bus adapters are now a certified and compatible solution on the HPE Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge (SPOCK) website, the primary portal used to obtain detailed information about supported HPE Storage product configurations. ExpressSAS H1280 GT HBAs have been officially certified with HPE StoreEver MSL SAS LTO Tape Libraries, MSL 6480 and MSL 3040 Scalable Tape Libraries, and MSL 4048 and MSL 2024 Autoloaders, for use with half-height SAS LTO-9, 8, 7, and 6 Ultrium Tape Drives.

ATTO Express SAS H1280 GT SAS HBAs run at up to 12 gigabits per second. Eight external ports support as many as 2,048 end devices and can be configured for redundancy. Latency management technology ensures high-quality, consistent data streams to storage. ExpressSAS HBAs include an integrated software RAID solution, ATTO PowerCenter Pro, that provides RAID protection at no extra cost.

John Harechmak

…

Hammerspace has appointed industry veteran John Harechmak to lead the systems engineering teams and drive customer success. He comes to Hammerspace from Cohesity, where he led the systems engineering and advanced services teams for the past four years.

…

Matt Harris.

HPE has appointed Matt Harris as UK Managing Director with immediate effect. He assumes full responsibility for the end-to-end management of HPE’s UK business, people, and operations from Marc Waters, who has led the organization since 2016. He will continue to report into Marc Waters, SVP UK, Ireland, Middle East, Africa and High Performance Computing EMEA. Based at HPE’s office in London, Matt leads an organization with more than 2,000 staff across sites in London, Reading, Manchester, Bristol, and Glasgow.

…

Kioxia America has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC e-MMC v5.1-compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. They are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. They have an improved architecture that reduces internal write amplification and achieves more stable sequential write performance. Faster performance is achievable through accessing multiple dies inside the device.

…

Napatech, which provides programmable smart network interface cards (smartNICs), has announced deeper collaboration with AMD to make Napatech’s smartNICs available to AMD customers worldwide through both direct engagements and global channel partners.

…

Nvidia has announced that the VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine will be powered by BlueField DPUs. A platform combines Dell PowerEdge servers with BlueField DPUs, Nvidia GPUs, and AI Enterprise software, and is optimized for VMware’s vSphere 8 hybrid cloud platform. The BlueField DPU brings more performance, increased efficiency, simplified operations, and zero-trust security to VMware Cloud Foundation deployments for datacenter, edge, cloud, and hybrid environments.

…

Nvidia has been told by the US government that it has imposed a new license requirement (effective immediately) for any future exports to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia for its A100 (Ampere) and H100 (Hopper) GPUs, including DGX systems incorporating them. Nvidia does not knowingly sell any of its datacenter GPUs directly to military customers/applications within China but it doesn’t know where distribution channel sales end up. Nvidia’s latest quarterly guide has a $400M contribution from potential datacenter GPU sales into China, which may now be at risk from the new license requirements. Nvidia has not been selling products to Russia since the conflict with Ukraine.

…

Security-focused data protector Rubrik has surpassed $400 million in software subscription annual recurring revenue run rate (ARR-RR), growing over 100 percent year-over-year. [This video discusses what exactly Rubrik’s ARR means.]

Video in which Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha discusses the $400 million ARR-RR number.

Rubrik has achieved a net dollar retention rate greater than 140 percent and has more than 4,500 customers, including BMO Financial Group, Citigroup, Estee Lauder, Fiserv, The Home Depot, and many others. Rubrik announced the launch of a report by Rubrik Zero Labs, a cybersecurity research unit to analyze the global threat landscape, on emerging data security issues to give organizations research-backed insights and best practices to secure their data against the increasing threat of cyber events.

…

SMART Modular Technologies has announced its new XMM CXL memory module in the EDSFF E3.S format. This DDR5 XMM CXL modules helps boost server and data center performance by enabling cache coherent memory to be added behind the CXL interface, further expanding big data processing capabilities beyond the current 8/12-channel limitations of most servers.

…

Distributor TD SYNNEX and Syniti are partnering to provide TD SYNNEX with access to Syniti’s Replicate, data replication software with change data capture. Syniti Replicate requires no coding, stored procedures or proprietary syntax to set up, and has extensive security including user and certificate authentication. It supports dozens of relational databases as sources and targets, including Amazon, Oracle, SAP, and Snowflake, with no additional programming. Syniti Replicate is available standalone or included as a component of the Syniti Knowledge Platform.

…

Research house TrendForce says the 2H22 NAND market has deteriorated sharply, with the acute correction in purchase order demand for smartphones and laptops leading to market oversupply. As manufacturers have already implemented a strategy of maintaining market share at all costs, contract and spot market wafer pricing are facing collapse in Q4, and NAND wafer pricing may drop by another 20 percent, the analyst said. If some manufacturers do not make production cuts, there is an increased possibility that another wave of consolidation in the market may be triggered.