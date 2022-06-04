Storage news ticker – June 4

AWS’s Elastic Block Store (EBS) now supports Elastic Volumes and Fast Snapshot Restore (FSR) for io2 Block Express. That means you can use Elastic Volumes to dynamically increase the capacity and tune the performance of an io2 Block Express volume with no downtime or performance impact. A fully initialized io2 Block Express volume can be created from a Fast Snapshot Restore (FSR) enabled snapshot. Such volumes instantly deliver their provisioned performance. An io2 Block Express volume runs on the EBS Block Express architectures and delivers up to 4x higher throughput, IOPS, and capacity than io2 volumes, and is designed to deliver sub-millisecond latency and 99.999 percent durability. You can provision a single io2 volume that delivers up to 256,000 IOPS, 4000MB/sec of throughput, and storage capacity of up to 64TiB for running mission-critical deployments of Oracle, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAS Analytics. More info here.

Dell Technologies is bundling Datadobi’s DobiMigrate software with its PowerStoreOS 3.0 release for the PowerStore unified file and block arrays. Customers can use it to migrate data off old non-Dell and Dell systems onto PowerStore. If a customer opts to use the included service, they can simply reach out to the Datadobi team for a Starter Pack to get the ball rolling on the project. PowerStoreOS 3.0 is PowerStore’s third major release in two years. This is great validation of DobiMigrate by Dell.

IBM announced Spectrum Scale Version v5.1.4 went to general availability on June 3 2022. One of the new features is scanning in online mode by using the mmfsckx command. This scans Spectrum Scale file systems and reports metadata corruptions, if any, even while the file system is mounted and in use. To repair corruptions in a file system, use the offline mode of the mmfsck command. A “Fine Grain Write Sharing” feature enables the performance of non-overlapping small strided writes to a shared file from a parallel application to be optimized through the gpfsFineGrainWriteSharing_t hint. The optimization can be tuned by using the configuration parameters that are prefixed with “dataship” and defined in the mmchconfig command. For more information, see gpfs_fcntl() subroutine and mmchconfig command. This has a massive impact for performance and benchmarking. More details can be found here.

The open source immutable immudb database added automatic data versioning with extensive querying capabilities, saying it’s an an industry first, plus new levels of support, and a 40 per cent performance improvement. The versioning enables time travel navigation to see exactly what changed when while using tamper-proof, immutable records. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb supports key/value and SQL data and AWS S3 storage cloud access. Codenotary, the primary contributor to the open source immudb, announced three levels of support: community (free), project ($3,000/year) and business ($16,000/year).

High-end Atay supplier Infinidat has hired James Lewis as channel director, EMEA & APJ, based in Frankfurt. Most recently, Lewis worked for Data Interchange as head of channel sales and was the strategy and growth officer for Altdata Technology Solutions, focusing on the cyber security market. He also spent 15 years at EMC and RSA, based in London and Frankfurt.

Kioxia says it has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corp. from Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation). Chubu Toshiba Engineering will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kioxia Corp. under the name of Kioxia Engineering Corporation. It offers semiconductor industry engineering services, including development, production, and manufacturing.

Kioxia as been awarded the 2022 Invention Prize by the National Commendation for Invention for its Invention of Optimization of Read Method for Multi-level Flash Memory (patent no. 4892307). In conventional bit-coding, reading a certain bit requires a greater number of determination operations (i.e., more intense reading) compared to reading other bits; it causes increased compound errors in reading such bits. This means that more chip area is required to store the data arising from the increased number of ECCs. This increase in determination operations with conventional bit-coding increases read-latency for those bits. By adopting a new and more evenly distributed-assigned bit-coding, Kioxia’s technology reduces the expected maximum error rate in multi-level (TLC or greater) flash memory, and reduces the chip area required for storing error correction codes (ECCs). In addition, this breakthrough development improves the maximum read latency of flash memory.

Lenovo announced Chalmers University of Technology is using Lenovo and Nvidia’s technology infrastructure to power its large-scale computer resource, Alvis. This is a national supercomputer resource that helps researchers carry out academic research. Chalmers University of Technology is in Gothenburg – home to the EU’s largest research initiative, Graphene Flagship. This is Lenovo’s largest HPC (High Performance Computing) cluster for AI and ML in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Lenovo is delivering a scalable cluster with a variety of Lenovo ThinkSystem servers to deliver the right mix of Nvidia GPUs. The storage system has two tiers:

Flash tier based on Weka.io – ~0.6PB running on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 nodes with internal NVMe SSDs;

– ~0.6PB running on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 nodes with internal NVMe SSDs; Capacity tier based on Ceph – ~7PB capacity based on SR630 nodes attached to ThinkSystem D3284 JBODs.

NVMe/TCP storage provider Lightbits has added world-renowned technology innovator and visionary Dr Yoav Intrator to its advisory board. Dr Intrator is a sought-after global executive with extensive expertise in financial services, HighTech, Telco, Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Currently a board member of technology startups and a former board member of the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), he is also the co-founder of Ri$KQ and has operated at a C-level as president and board member of JPMorgan Israel Technology Center. He spent many years developing new and disruptive technologies at Microsoft Corporation.

Lightbits has also announced its TCO Calculator and Configurator tools. Developed in collaboration with Intel, these freely available online tools provide Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Financial Services, and Telco organizations with an intuitive way of determining the value of the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform. The TCO Calculator provides price and performance comparisons of the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform against other direct-attached storage, HCI and software-defined storage solutions. It encompasses the full TCO environment of software, hardware, support, power, cooling, space, and administration time. The tool highlights the TCO savings that can be derived from using the Lightbits software with Intel hardware. Users can download the results.

Composable systems software supplier Liqid has has appointed VMware Cloud CTO Marc Fleischmann to its board of directors. He will collaborate with the Liqid board and the company’s leadership team to identify opportunities to expand Liqid Matrix composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) software into new solutions and services for Liqid’s customers and partners. Before joining VMware as Cloud CTO, Fleischman was founder and CEO for storage software company Datera, and social gaming company Smeet. Broadcom has just agreed to buy VMware and, perhaps, intends to sharply reduce its R&D spend, limiting a CTO’s effective input.

Nebulon, which supplies add-in cards operated from the cloud to manage fleets of servers, has appointed Paul Brodie as its vice president of global channel sales and promoted Martin Cooper to vice president of customer experience. Brodie will oversee efforts to expand its OEM and channel partner-driven business, coming to Nebulon from IT operations management (ITOM) platform vendor OpsRamp where he held the same title and grew the company’s global channel sales operation. Previously, Brodie served as VP of OEM and channel sales at AIOps platform company Virtana, and before that spent 13 years at Brocade leading various OEM and channel sales teams. Cooper will lead an end-to-end technical go-to-market and customer satisfaction function, help drive new OEM partner-led customer acquisition, develop post-transaction services and enhancements, and lead the overall support of existing clients.

The ESG wave rises higher. Hyperscale data analytics startup Ocient announced its continued commitment to digital sustainability and carbon neutrality with carbon offsets, green datacenters and employee engagement programs. In addition to committing to carbon neutrality, Ocient supports initiatives to develop the next generation of talent in the industry while prioritizing diversity and inclusion. Ocient has committed to improving the environment through various trail-building, trash clean-up, and other employee-led initiatives. By minimizing Ocient’s carbon footprint and purchasing offsets for the carbon emissions generated by the company, all of Ocient’s operations, including 100 percent of OcientCloud deployments and all of its datacenter operations are carbon neutral – making Ocient a net zero carbon company.

