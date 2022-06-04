Clumio cuts anti-ransomware SecureVault expense with lower-cost version

AWS cloud protector Clumio has cut the cost of its virtual air-gapped SecureVault with a SecureVault Lite version priced at 30 percent less.

SecureVault protects AWS backups by storing them outside of the customer’s own AWS account, with copies that are immutable and cannot be deleted. That keeps bad actors and their malware at bay in a logical or virtual air gap, and is part of the Clumio Protect product suite. SecureVault Lite does the same as SecureVault but at a lower cost and only for for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Elastic Block Store (EBS) volumes.

Poojan Kumar.

Clumio CEO and co-founder Poojan Kumar gave put a statement: “With the increased threat of ransomware and insider attacks to organizations’ business-critical data in the cloud, implementing a cloud data protection strategy that delivers air-gapped, immutable backups has become table-stakes. In fact, cyber insurance companies now assess risk based on whether organizations have saved backups outside of their access domain.”

By making SecureVaut Lite lower cost than the main SecureVault service Clumio should be able to increase its penetration of the Amazon EC2 and EBS user base. SecureVault Lite backups are priced at $0.035 per GB per month – a similar cost, Clumio says, to local in-account snapshots. There is a 30-day minimum retention requirement and restores cost $0.04/GB. The software provides a calendar view to find all recovery points and has rapid recovery of EC2 instances or EBS volumes to any AWS account.

Data is encrypted at-rest and in-flight, and customers can bring their own keys. SecureVault backups can be protected in our out of the production region and recovered to any AWS account.

It features multi-factor authentication (MFA) with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, access controls for assets and roles, and no delete button.

The product and underlying controls are compliant with HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, AICPA SOC. Reports in Clumio Protect and Clumio Discover enable compliance requirements can be met.

Kumar said that, by adding the SecureVault Lite product, Clumio is making air-gapped backups in AWS effortless and accessible to all.

Clumio Protect protects Amazon EBS, EC2, RDS, S3, Microsoft 365 and and VMware Cloud on AWS while SecureVault Lite is restricted to EBS and EC2. There is more information available here.