NetApp puts cloud-delivered desktops on the Spot

NetApp has announced a desktop-as-a-service product for the world of Windows.

Two years ago NetApp acquired North Carolina-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) player CloudJumper and started to supply the NetApp Virtual Desktop Service (VDS) via a public cloud to remote workers and those still operating from their traditional office. VDS is integrated with Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Volumes.

Now NetApp has announced Spot PC, a managed cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS).

Anthony Lye, executive VP for public cloud services at NetApp, said: “With Spot PC, we’re equipping MSPs and enterprises to bring differentiated, profitable cloud desktop solutions to market to meet growing demand from their customers and enabling them to deliver flexible, secure and fit-for-purpose remote work experiences to a variety of users across multiple locations and regions.”

Traditional VDI was not designed for the public cloud and current remote desktops can be time-consuming and expensive to deploy and manage, said NetApp. It claimed Spot PC fixes these problems by providing MSPs and their customers with a cloud desktop service optimized for security, privacy, and infrastructure efficiency with predictable pricing, helped no doubt by its Spot cloud cost brokerage, to reduce overall support burdens. That, at least, is the sales and marketing pitch from NetApp.

Spot PC can help staff deliver and support many more desktops, increasing VDI service provider profitability, NetApp said. Blocks and Files was told the product can:

Deliver cloud desktops with speed, flexibility and agility across multiple locations and regions to support a wide range of tasks for knowledge and technical computing users

Ensure that cloud desktop environments meet security, availability and performance requirements without overburdening IT staff

Provide predictable cost structure using AI and machine learning automated optimization

A spokesperson told us:

Spot PC supports Windows desktops only

It supports desktops deployed in Azure only

Spot PC helps customers validate applications and provides capabilities supporting application management

Spot PC runs on Azure virtual machines

Spot is becoming a channel for NetApp to deliver horizontal system application services to end-user organisations and MSPs. Spot PC is available today, direct from NetApp for enterprises and service providers, with a fixed pricing structure per user per month. It joins a croweded market already inhabited by Dell, HP and Lenovo.