Storage news ticker – 11 May

Aerospike has announced GA of Aerospike Database 6 (AD6), a fresh release of the core engine that powers Aerospike’s Real-time Data Platform. It has native support for JSON document models at any scale, delivering sub-millisecond performance at the gigabyte-to-petabyte scale. It adds enhanced support for Java programming models, including JSONPath query support to store, search, and better manage complex data sets and workloads. Aerospike Database 6 allows the company to support large-scale data models in instances across the enterprise and positions the company to add Time Series, Graph, and more data models in future releases.

AD6 has massively parallel secondary indexes supporting partition and pagination queries. It gives secondary index queries the same speed and efficiency as primary indexes, and supports SQL via Spark and Presto/Trino Connectors as plug-and-play integrations found on Aerospike Connect. AD6 is also FIPS 140-2 compliant.

SaaS data protector Druva announced a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services to speed customer migration and provide an added layer of cyber resiliency to the AWS Cloud. Druva’s Data Resiliency Cloud is built on AWS. Jaspreet Singh, Druva’s founder and CEO, said: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with AWS over the last eight years and through this expanded agreement look forward to bringing more innovations to market to support accelerating cloud migrations and expanding cloud deployments.” A Druva blog has more background information about the SCA.

iXsystems has announced TrueNAS 13.0 and TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1. TrueNAS 13.0 is now based on FreeBSD which improves performance by up to 20%. The file system update to OpenZFS 2.1 reduces system restart and failover times by more than 80% for multi-petabyte systems. Samba 4.15 brings security and virtual file system improvements to SMB, and NFS nconnect enables up to 400% performance improvements. The TrueNAS SCALE update improves quality and enables the deployment of more complex scale-out and hyperconverged infrastructure. It is based on Linux and can be installed and run on a single node and then scale-out to multiple clustered nodes. TrueNAS 13.0 RELEASE is available for free download at truenas.com/truenas-core. TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 is available for free download at truenas.com/scale.

Semiconductor biz and SSD controller supplier Marvell is buying CXL memory pooling technology developer Tanzanite Silicon Solutions in an all-cash transaction. Tanzanite worked with composable systems supplier Liqid to provide a memory pooling demonstration across CXL to Dell PowerEdge servers at Dell technologies World 2022 earlier this month. Tanzanite was founded in 2020 and its funding history is unknown.

Replicator Peer Software announced PeerGFS v5.0 which provides a distributed file system that integrates existing storage platforms across multi-site, on-premises and cloud storage. Using an Active-Active data services fabric, PeerGFS facilitates faster file access performance with local access to data, high availability and redundancy of data across synchronised storage systems, and continuous data protection (CDP). The SW breaks down data silos and enables a distributed file system to be created across Microsoft Windows, NetApp Data ONTAP, DellEMC Isilon/VNX/Unity, Nutanix Files, S3, and Azure Blob) through asynchronous near real-time replication/synchronisation across the systems.

Samsung CXL Memory Expander and DRAM

Samsung has announced a 512GB CXL DRAM device that supports the PCIe 5.0 interface and will come in an EDSFF (E3.S) form factor. It has an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) CXL controller and is the first to pack 512GB of DDR5 DRAM, four times the capacity and one-fifth the system latency over the previous 128GB Samsung CXL offering. Samsung will begin sampling the chip with customers and partners for joint evaluation and testing in Q3 2022, and plans to have the memory ready for commercialization as next-generation server platforms become available. Greg Huff, Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said: “We are excited to be part of Samsung’s CXL development program, working to foster the growth and adoption of innovative CXL products in future Lenovo systems.”

Samsung CXL graphic.

HCI vendor Scale Computing has a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel covering edge computing so as to provide a fully integrated, simple to deploy and administer, edge computing platform for Intel Authorized Distributors, reseller partners, systems integrators, and end users with the Intel NUC Enterprise Edge Compute (EEC) Edition, built with Scale Computing. Lightweight Scale Computing SW is installed on the NUC EEC product for uncontrolled, non-IT environments and managed centrally through the Scale Computing UI.

Scale Computing HE150 NUC-based Edge HCI box

Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing, said: “By combining the … NUC EEC platform with … Scale Computing, we provide organizations with on-premises edge computing with HA and DR to remote locations in an affordable way. All edge models can be deployed quickly, managed locally or remotely, and can self-heal almost instantly. This joint solution meets the definition of edge-ready.” The product will be available under this pilot program in Q3 2022 through select Intel Authorized Distributors. This looks to be a great deal for Scale Computing.

Western Digital ran an investor day in which CEO David Goeckeler said he joined Western Digital with a belief that the company has significant value creation potential. He said he and the WD board/advisors/external parties had explored various options in repositioning the company. WD’s board and management take the separation idea seriously and welcome shareholder input on proposals, including ones from Elliott Management which it will consider. (Thanks to Aaron Rakers for this summary.)