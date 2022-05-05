Storage news ticker – May 5

Bacula is announcing the availability of its Nutanix AHV backup module which includes agentless deployment, snapshot-based backup/restore, support for any kind of guest VM, and hot copy – meaning online VMs are supported with no need to shut down). Backup is configurable through full, Incremental and differential levels, and it offers fast block-level image backup through NDFS. Users can restore complete VM images, and a remote interactive snapshot deletion tool is included. In addition to Nutanix, Bacula natively integrates with VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, RHV, Xen and Proxmox.

Research house DCIG has announced the 2022–23 DCIG TOP 5 Multi-Cloud SDS Object Storage Solutions for multi-cloud deployments. The top five in alphabetical order are Cloudian HyperStore, Cohesity Helios, MinIO, Nutanix Objects and Scality RING. A quick list of vendors outside the top five includes Dell ECS and Object Scale, IBM COS, NetApp StorageGRiD, Hitachi Vantara’s HCP and Quantum’s ActiveScale,

Everspin Technologies has begun customer sampling of its family of SPI/QSPI/xSPI interface MRAM products. The EMxxLX is the world’s highest performance persistent memory with full read and write bandwidth of 400MB/sec through the new JEDEC expanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) standard interface. With densities ranging from 8Mbit up to 64Mbit, this family of products is targeted for use in industrial IoT and embedded systems applications. The family is offered in two package types: a 24-ball BGA and 8-pin DFN – both industry-standard packages. Everspin has optimized its proprietary Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) to bring ten year data retention, virtually unlimited write cycle endurance and a 200MHz DDR clock rate over a full industrial temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

Hammerspace has joined the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health and will partner with more than 600 of the world’s healthcare, research, patient advocacy, life science and information technology organizations to create frameworks and standards for sharing genomic and health-related data. It says it brings brings the ability for decentralized workflows to come together within a single Global Data Environment to accelerate time to insights, collaboration and data sharing. Organizations can meet all of their data storage, data management and data protection requirements within a single data environment.

IBM is organizing a Spectrum Scale User Meeting at ISC 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, May 30. The agenda includes user stories, a roadmap update, the latest insights into data fabrics, data orchestration and data management architectures, plus access to IBM experts. Details here.

MSP data protection provider N-able has announced Cove Data Protection – a cloud-first data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) offering combining data protection with business-class disaster recovery and long-term backup retention. Cove DP Includes data protection for servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365 data, all managed from a single pane of glass. It offers the ability to back up as often as every fifteen minutes, moving up to 60 times less data compared to local-first backup, for significantly improved recovery point and recovery time objectives. There is also a standby virtual server image in the partner’s location of choice for fast and flexible restore options (now in preview/early access). It has fully managed cloud storage, with 30 datacenters to keep backups stored in region, to respect data sovereignty.

Nyriad has appointed technology executive Margie Evashenk to its board as an independent director. She brings three decades of wide-ranging business, engineering, and board-level experience with a focus on storage and artificial intelligence, and increases the board headcount to five. Evashenk has 30 years’ experience in high-tech, from co-founding storage semiconductor start-up Sierra Logic (sold to Emulex Corporation in 2006) to overseeing global engineering for Emulex as senior vice president and chief development executive. She was CEO and a director of Kazan Networks, an early-stage storage company, until its sale to Western Digital Corporation in 2019.

Pure Storage says 50 per cent of the top ten semiconductor companies rely on its FlashBlade product for electronic design automation (EDA) workloads. It says FlashBlade’s combination of file and object storage protocols with the low latency, massive parallelism, and high throughput capabilities of enterprise all flash storage, make it the ideal storage solution for EDA workloads. A FlashBlade EDA customer creating chip design software reported a greater than ten times improvement in run time of its highly concurrent software build and regression workload — with runtimes repeatedly decreasing from six hours to 20 minutes.

Qumulo has appointed Eric Brodersen as chief customer officer. It says that, after delivering record-breaking performance in its FY22 it’s strategically expanding its leadership team with roles focused on driving Qumulo’s growth through customers, partners and technical innovation. Prior to Qumulo, Brodersen served as COO and president of Impinj, leading the launch of the company’s industry-first Internet of Things (IoT) platform, expanding company operations and revenue, guiding its IPO in 2016, and establishing category leadership in item-level connectivity for the IoT. Brodersen also served as the senior vice president of marketing and business development for the Isilon Storage Division of EMC from 2010 to 2013.

HCI vendor Scale Computing has a partnership with Brazil-based Servix, one of the largest technology integrators in Latin America. Scale has been systematically widening its global partner channel, and Servix will deliver infrastructure systems to the market in Brazil using Scale Computing’s HC3 virtualization platform, while simultaneously expanding its partner community in the region.

Scality announced its ARTESCA product received top marks in the newly published GigaOm High-Performance Object Storage Radar report. The company’s RING object storage was also recognised in the top “outperformer” category in a companion Enterprise Object Storage Radar report for its global presence, mature products with a strong ecosystem and superior performance.

Seagate plans to expand its Seagate Lyve Cloud regions and offerings including Lyve Cloud Archive storage service and Lyve Cloud Marketplace. There will be new Seagate Lyve Cloud regions in Oklahoma City, Washington DC, and Dallas in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Japan. The new regions will complement the company’s existing Lyve Cloud presence in the US and Singapore, for a total of ten regions with 16 availability zones. Lyve Cloud Marketplace is a one stop shop for Seagate Lyve Cloud validated partner solutions. Lyve Cloud Archive is a cloud storage service providing TCO advantages using Seagate’s Lyve Cloud object storage service to support data security, mobility and durability for large-scale video and image repositories, secondary data sets, backup copies and any data that lives outside of an analytics or transaction-intensive workflow.

StorONE announced an offering with Seagate that combines updated versions of StorONE Enterprise Storage Platform software and Seagate’s Next-Gen Application Platform (AP), the Exos AP BV-1. This is a second generation AMD EPYC server module and supports Seagate’s system enclosures, including the Exos AP 2U12, Exos AP 2U24, and Exos AP 5U84, with from 12 to 84 drives. StorONE’s S1:Backup with the Exos AP BV-1 provides a flash front end backup target with a disk backend and enhanced ransomware protection for backup infrastructures. Recoveries are automatically instantiated on the flash tier. Seagate and StorONE will be at VeeamOn 2022, May 16–18, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Western Digital published a respectful but non-committal reply to the approach from activist investor Elliott Management. It said: “Western Digital maintains an ongoing dialogue with our shareholders and values constructive input on our business. We agree that Western Digital is an excellent, yet undervalued, company with strong positions in our flash and HDD businesses and look forward to engaging with Elliott to discuss their views. Our board of directors is committed to acting in the best interests of all our shareholders and will carefully consider Elliott’s ideas. … Our CEO, David Goeckeler and the board of directors have explored a range of options to unlock and deliver long-term value and we will continue our ongoing dialogue with our shareholders.”

