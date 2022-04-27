Storage news ticker – April 27

Arcion has announced a partnership to bring its cloud-native, CDC-based data replication platform to Databricks. Arcion’s product can integrate transactional systems with the Databricks Lakehouse in real time, at scale, and with guaranteed transactional integrity. It says it is the only fully managed, distributed data replication as a service on the market today, offering zero-code, zero-maintenance change data capture (CDC) pipelines that can be deployed in minutes. Data teams can move high-volume data from transactional databases like Oracle and MySQL, without a single line of code. Arcion’s Partner Connect automatically configures the resources necessary to begin using streaming data pipelines and enable real-time data ingestion with pipelines between Oracle, MySQL, and Snowflake (additional sources coming soon) to the Databricks Lakehouse.

Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now generally available, featuring significant leaps forward in cloud confidential computing, real-time kernel for industrial applications, and enterprise Active Directory, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS, and FedRAMP compliance. Ubuntu is the only Linux distribution supporting Azure Confidential VMs, which deliver confidentiality not only between different cloud customers but also between customers and the cloud itself. It features hardware-level encrypted guest isolation, combined with measured boot and TPM-backed full-disk encryption implemented in Ubuntu and Azure Managed HSM. Customer code and data are encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest using encryption keys that are protected and can be controlled by the customer.

GRAID Technology announced its SupremeRAID SR-1010 – the world’s fastest NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card. It supports PCIe 4 and delivers 19.4 million random read IOPS, 1.5 million random write IOPS. The sequential read bandwidth is 110GB/sec and it provides 22GB/sec when sequentially writing. The card will be generally available on May 1, 2022, for immediate shipment through GRAID’s global authorized reseller network and through GRAID’s OEM partners.

Index Engines announced an improved dashboard for its CyberSense security analytics product, which provides post-attack forensic reports. CyberSense detects signs of attack vectors by scanning backup and snapshot data utilizing over 200 content-based analytics and machine learning to identify corruption and the last good version of files and databases. It has hundreds of users worldwide and detects signs of ransomware with 99.5 per cent accuracy, based on testing of over 20 million clean and infected backup sets. While the accuracy was unparalleled, the previous interface could be too complex for users in crisis mode. The new CyberSense interface simplifies the user experience, providing detailed insight into the who, what, where, and when of an attack.

iXsystems announced its TruePartner channel program and says its several hundred global partners generated a 152 per cent increase in year-over-year sales in 2021. It didn’t provide the actual sales figure. This was driven by the combination of business-optimized Open Storage, TrueNAS Community-orchestrated deployment opportunities, and the RevMatch reciprocal revenue multiplier which allows partners to achieve the highest revenue gains possible with up to a 3x revenue match by iXsystems.

Memory Guy Jim Handy writes: “There’s something really odd about Nimbus Data’s colossal 100 terabyte ExaDrive DC SSDs, and it’s not their sheer capacity (although that’s pretty remarkable by itself!). The strange thing is that they can’t be worn out. It’s physically impossible.” Why is that? His blog “An SSD You Can’t Wear Out” explains: “When such a large capacity is accessed through an I/O channel with a more modest bandwidth, it’s impossible to overwrite the flash enough times to wear it out.”

Platform9, which provides an open distributed cloud service, announced that GigaOm named it a Leader and Outperformer in its 2022 Radar for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions report. GigaOm’s Radar reports evaluate vendors on innovation, maturity, vision, the capacity of execution, and other criteria that impact overall IT strategy.

Scale-out filer supplier Qumulo has announced a Cloud Now program with a free petabyte of storage. It aims to provide a no-cost, low risk, and rapid solution for customers looking to move their workloads to the cloud and avoid supply chain constraints. The program has free cloud software and underlying storage, and a white glove onboarding experience. This offer is available for Qumulo Cloud Q across the three major supported public clouds for customers to build proofs of concept at scales up to one petabyte. Cloud Now allows customers to find the right workloads for the cloud and test their workloads faster without paying for software licensing and cloud infrastructure costs on AWS, Azure and the Google Cloud Platform.

Object storage software supplier Scality announced the company’s revenue increased by 50 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. ARTESCA – Scality’s lightweight, cloud-native object storage offering – now has customers in seven countries, and scored its first multimillion-dollar customer. It will serve as the cloud-native content management solution for a leading enterprise information archive provider in North America. ARTESCA is supported on Dell 740 XD2, HPE Apollo and Proliant, Lenovo SR650 and Supermicro A+ storage server platforms.

Seagate is sponsoring the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, which is using Seagate Lyve Cloud to store, access, and move its unstructured data at scale. Seagate has become the team’s official Object Storage Service Partner. Its Seagate Lyve Cloud branding is visible on the team’s C42 cars’ headrests as the team’s drivers – Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu – race in the 2022 Formula One championship.

DRAM and NAND fabber SK hynix has launched a research website to share its recent semiconductor research to academia and industry. The Revolutionary Technology Center (RTC) at SK hynix was established in 2021 to prepare for the future of the company’s semiconductor technologies. The mission of RTC is to propose mid- to long-term semiconductor research solutions in response to the challenges which current computing has faced in recent years. RTC started with three major research directions in the category of “Research Area”: Revolutionary Memory, Beyond Memory, and Next Generation Computing. Check it out – there’s interesting stuff there.

Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids and the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS have launched a joint project to investigate novel materials for spintronics. The project is being funded by Sächsische Aufbaubank. Chiral crystals are a promising class of materials that have remained largely unexplored for their potential use in spin-based electronics. In chiral materials, the atoms, of which the crystal is composed, can exist in two inequivalent arrangements, which look like the mirrored image of each other. The project aims to bridge the gap between understanding how chirality and spin currents are related and assessing the potential of chiral materials in electronic applications.

StreamNative, a cloud-native messaging and streaming platform founded by the original developers of Apache Pulsar, announced StreamNative Cloud for Kafka – a managed solution that supports Kafka protocol but operates Apache Pulsar under the hood. It says for use cases where data needs to be segmented into tens of thousands of granular topics, Kafka often struggles with poor performance. Or, for teams with a large number of microservices, the lack of native multi-tenancy often leads to a large number of Kafka clusters, typically with low utilization. StreamNative Cloud for Kafka helps to remove current Kafka limitations without having to change your application code. StreamNative Cloud for Kafka is currently in private beta.

Swissbit is expanding its range of industrial grade SD and microSD memory cards. The S-55 and S-58 series combine industrial grade 3D TLC NAND technology with a controller and firmware optimized for reliability. The SD and microSD cards are available in capacities ranging from 16 to 512GB and support an extended temperature range of -40 to +85°C. The new S-55 and S-58 series are based on Micron flash chips and complement Swissbit’s existing S-50 and S-56 series, which use Kioxia 3D NAND.

ThinkParQ announced the release of BeeGFS v7.3.0. It includes support for Nvidia’s Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage (GDS) and for client-side multirail RDMA networking, Arm architectures, along with Linux 5.10. Multirail network configurations will allow the BeeGFS client to be configured to use multiple RDMA capable network interfaces on the same network, while automatically balancing the traffic across all those interfaces.