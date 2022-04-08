Storage news ticker – April 8

Open-source ETLer Airbyte is joining forces with Grouparoo, which has built a reverse-ETL open source product already used by hundreds of users. Grouparoo will play an important role in moving data out of data warehouses into systems of action. It was always part of Airbyte’s plans to add reverse ETL and now this accelerates that timeline. A blog says more.

Data automation cloud startup Ascend.io announced a $31 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global with participation from Shasta Ventures and existing investor Accel. The additional capital will be used by Ascend.io to scale go-to-market efforts and expansion into new geographies, as well as extend Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud to support full multi-cloud data mesh automation.

Rackspace announced a strategic partnership with data manager Cohesity to deliver multicloud managed backup and recovery solutions for Rackspace customers globally. Rackspace Technology will offer customers Rackspace Data Protection, a high-performance, software-defined Cohesity-Powered backup and recovery service that delivers cyber resilient managed backup and recovery across VMware-based clouds. Rackspace Data Protection includes backup and recovery for VMware workloads and options such as advisory services and ransomware anomaly detection and remediation services.

Delphix, the DevOps Test Data Management (TDM) supplier, has announced the appointments (promotions) of Tammi Warfield to Chief Customer Officer and Alex Hesterberg to Chief Strategy Officer. Tammi will lead onboarding, professional services, customer success, and support for Delphix worldwide with a focus on building and delivering customer services. Alex Hesterberg is to lead strategic partnerships, OEMs, channels, solutions and systems engineering teams supporting the company’s technology innovation, corporate development and go-to-market efforts.

Scality CEO Jérôme Lecat is leading a charity non-fungible token (NFT) sale with #TogetherUkr, an NFT collection created by renowned artists to help the people of Ukraine. Launching on Friday, 15th April on www.togetherukr.com, the initiative will be selling 25,000 NFTs to raise funds for the humanitarian actions led by non-profit organisation #EnsembleUkraine, in partnership with the Paris Blockchain Summit, and to help Ukrainian artists.

