IBM resells SingleStore as a service

Big blue is reselling the combined transactional and analytic SingleStoreDB database as a service.

The SingleStoreDB universal database is based on the distributed, relational MemSQL SQL database. It has been developed to provide both transaction and analytic workload functionality and is available on-premises and in the public cloud. The company asserts that its customers no longer require separate operational and analytical database systems.

IBM’s Michael Gilfix, VP product management for data & AI, provided an announcement statement: “Businesses need a data strategy that is designed to support mission-critical applications and fuel advanced analytics and AI. The launch of SingleStore Database with IBM is the latest step we’re taking to help clients adopt a data fabric strategy and architecture … making data management simpler and smarter.”

SingleStore CEO Raj Verma is bullish on the combined transaction+analytic database idea, saying: “We believe we will witness a massive re-platforming of existing applications in the near future. Our relationship with IBM can help organizations have a solution designed to accelerate their time-to-value and drive improved performance in a frictionless, hybrid, multi-cloud architecture enabled by SingleStore.”

SingleStore says customers can simplify and unify data tiers with SingleStore and IBM. The SingleStore software can be deployed on-premises, in private clouds or in public clouds, and is subscription-based. The primary customer benefits are said to be lower legacy database and hardware costs, accelerated query results with a single database, and the ability to run data-intensive reports quickly.

IBM will offer the purchasing, licensing and support of the SingleStore Database. Its customers – clients in IBM-speak – can work with IBM Expert Labs or IBM Consulting for global deployment support. This can include consulting on individual database technologies and overall data management architectures, including a data fabric.

This agreement is an expansion of the existing IBM and SingleStore relationship, including SingleStore’s certification on Red Hat OpenShift and its availability with the Red Hat Marketplace.

SingleStore was founded in 2011 and has taken in $264 million in funding, with $80 million rounds in both 2020 and 2021. IBM likes SingleStore’s technology so much it participated in its F-series funding round in November 2021. Before SingleStore, Verma was co-CEO at MemSQL in 2019 and became the sole CEO in September 2020.

He’s driving the company hard, and this latest IBM deal will help raise SingleStore’s profile and bring in more business. Combining relational and analytical database functions in a single product will suit companies who don’t want to set up a separate analytical database with extract, transform and load functions to move transactional and other data to it.