Storage news ticker – March 25

Cloud backup and storage supplier Backblaze has made its existing private Bugcrowd Bug Bounty Program available to all security researchers. Mark Potter, Backblaze CISO, said: “We’re excited to broaden our security profile with Bugcrowd – they make it easy to engage and reward security researchers who can identify issues before they become bigger problems.” Bugcrowd encourages ethical hackers to attack businesses, find vulnerabilities in their software and processes, and aid in guiding the remediation of those vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by anyone else. You can find out more here.

DataStax, which supplies a scale-out, cloud-native Cassandra NoSQL database, has unveiled “change data capture” (CDC) for Astra DB, powered by advanced streaming technology built on Apache Pulsar. This enables any organization to create smarter and more reactive applications fueled by connected, real-time data. Today only a fraction of real-time data is being used due to the failure of legacy architectures to meet the performance and scale requirements of real-time data processing. As a result, data is often uploaded in batches, creating chronically stale data. DataStax reckons it can now fix this problem.

An ionir report, “The Future of Stateful Applications on Kubernetes,” has found that 60 percent of respondents are running stateful applications on Kubernetes, and of those who aren’t already, 50 percent plan to do so in the next 12 months. Get the report here. Sxity-one percent of respondents ranked data persistence as the top data service for Kubernetes, and 43 percent said data mobility. Some 60 percent of said the top benefit of adopting Kubernetes is an increase in agility, portability, and flexibility.

Lightbits, which builds NVMe/TCP block storage software, was this week selected as winner of the “Data Storage Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization. Eran Kirzner, CEO of Lightbits Labs, said: “Our data platform is used by Fortune 500 companies today and gaining massive customer traction because it increases ROI with high performance, it reduces TCO with disaggregation, maximizes the utility of flash, and it’s easy to consume.” The gaining of “massive customer transaction” must surely be reflected in Lightbits’ business performance and we look forward to hearing about it.

Pure Storage announced continued growth and customer adoption of its SaaS subscription service. In fiscal 2022, Pure’s subscription services made up 33 percent of total revenue, exceeding $738m and representing 37 percent year-over-year growth. Customers can now take advantage of an extended version of Pure’s Cost Calculator, which has been built directly in Pure1, Pure’s AI-driven data-services platform for storage management. They can conduct advanced workload modeling, request a quote, and make purchases directly through the platform.

Real-time database platform Redis has announced the launch of Redis Stack, which consolidates the capabilities of the leading Redis modules into a single product, making it easier for developers to build Redis applications. Redis Stack is a suite of three components:

Redis Stack Server combines open source Redis with RediSearch, RedisJSON, RedisGraph, RedisTimeSeries and RedisBloom RedisInsight is a powerful tool for visualizing and optimizing Redis data, making real-time application development easier and more fun than ever before The Redis Stack Client SDK includes the leading official Redis clients in Java, JavaScript, and Python. These clients also include our new suite of object mapping libraries which offer developer-friendly abstractions that get you productive with just a few lines of code. Known as Redis OM for .NET, Node.js, Java, and Python, these libraries also make it easier than ever to integrate with major application frameworks such as Spring, ASP.NET Core, FastAPI, and Express.

Redis Stack is now generally available for Redis 6.2, and there is a release candidate for Redis 7.0.

As part of a strategy to penetrate vertical markets to maintain its growth, Snowflake has unveiled a new data cloud service targeting the healthcare and life sciences space. The new Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud will provide healthcare and life sciences services for Snowflake partners and enable them to develop their own offerings.

Talend, a data integration and data governance supplier, has announced the availability of Talend Data Catalog 8, an automated data catalog providing proactive data governance capabilities that enable organisations to discover, organize, and share trusted data with a single, secure point of control. The update includes tailored business modeling and machine learning-powered data classification and documentation.

Weebit Nano is scaling its RERAM semiconductor process technology down to 22nm. It is working with CEA-Leti to design a full IP memory module that integrates a multi-megabit ReRAM block targeting an advanced 22nm FD-SOI process. Weebit’s first embedded ReRAM silicon wafers were produced at at 130nm and have shown positive early test results. It has successfully demonstrated production level parameters at 28nm. It wants to accelerate its development plans to scale its technology to process nodes where existing embedded flash technology is no longer viable.

Open-source distributed SQL database company Yugabyte has announced GA of YugabyteDB 2.13. It delivers better control over where data is stored and accessed in geo-distributed deployments. It extends the geo-distribution capabilities of the database with new features that enhance performance, increase control over backups, and intelligently utilize local data for reads. Improved database performance comes from Materialized views (stored, pre-computed datasets), faster region-local transactions with eliminated cross-network latency, and backups within regions to reduce cloud storage data transfer costs and help organizations comply with complex data regulations such as GDPR.