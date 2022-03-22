HPE adds block storage to GreenLake

HPE is adding block storage to its GreenLake cloud-style IT subscription service along with backup and recovery, an existing parallel file system in a new GreenLake for High Performance Computing service, and supplying GreenLake through Digital Realty’s worldwide colocation sites.

GreenLake is HPE’s branded services and subscription business model – hardware and software products supplied as public cloud-style services in on-premises and hybrid cloud data centres, colocation centres, remote offices, and other edge locations. HPE is bringing its Aruba networking products into GreenLake and making GreenLake available in the online marketplaces of ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro, and TD Synnex to reach over 100,000 partners. Getting partners to sign up has been a chore.

Antonio Neri, HPE president and CEO, said: “In the hybrid cloud market, HPE GreenLake is unique in its simplicity, unification, depth of cloud services, and partner network. Today, we are furthering our differentiation, boldly setting HPE GreenLake even further apart as the ideal platform for customers to drive data-first modernization.”

GreenLake for Block Storage features self-service provisioning and comes with a 100 percent data availability guarantee. HPE claims it is the industry’s first block-storage-as-a-service product with self-service provisioning on a cloud operational mode with such a guarantee. As is usual with such service announcements, the company did not explicitly say which of its storage array products were used to provide the service but it did say that IT resources are freed to work on strategic, higher-value initiatives with 98 percent operational time savings using intent-based provisioning.

This percentage saving is based on a comparison of infrastructure lifecycle management of HPE’s Alletra arrays by ESG Market Research in April 2021. That implies the GreenLake Block Storage is based on Alletra arrays and is not available as software running in public clouds. We have asked if this is actually the case and if both the Alletra 9000 and 6000 arrays are included.

IBM offers a block storage service with flash drive speed and various performance level pricing tiers.

Pure Storage has a Pure-as-a-Service offering, a single pay-per-use subscription supporting block, file, and object storage both on-premises and in the public cloud. It is actually based on Pure’s Cloud Block Store running in AWS and on-premises FlashArray (block) and FlashBlade (file + object) elements. The service comes with the Pure1 management facility for managing this hybrid-cloud environment from a single dashboard.

Zadara also has a block storage service with its managed virtual private arrays. Neither Zadara, Pure nor IBM offer a 100 percent data availability guarantee.

However, Hitachi Vantara’s VSP E990 does and also has its EverFlex consumption-based options ranging from basic utility pricing through custom outcome-based services to storage-as-a-service. It also has a self-service feature. That makes it a fairly close competitor to GreenLake Block Storage.

Dell’s APEX project includes Storage-as-a-Service and is a work in progress. It includes Multi-Cloud Data Services delivering storage and data protection as-a-service and inside this is Project Alpine, which offers Dell’s block and file storage software on the main public cloud. There is no 100 percent Dell availability guarantee. Dell also has APEX Backup Services for SaaS applications, endpoints, and hybrid workloads in the public cloud.

The HPE Backup and Recovery Service is a backup-as-a-service offering for hybrid cloud use, protecting virtual machines deployed on heterogeneous infrastructure. Backups are stored on-premises for rapid recovery and in the cloud for long-term retention. The Backup and Recovery Service is getting immutable data copies both on-premises and in AWS to aid ransomware attack recovery.

GreenLake for High Performance Computing (HPC) includes HPE Parallel File System Storage, which is actually IBM’s Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition running on HPE’s Apollo and ProLiant DL servers with InfiniBand HDR/Ethernet 100/200 Gbit/s adapters. The Spectrum Scale licensing is included in the product. It ships as a fully integrated system from HPE’s factory with support from HPE’s PointNext operation. The system is meant for use in general HPC environments, artificial intelligence, and high-end data analytics.