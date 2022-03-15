Rockset expands public cloud duopoly to include Azure

Real-time analytics platform Rockset has added connectors for Microsoft Azure, meaning developers of modern data apps can now slurp data from all three major cloud providers and combine them for analysis.

The addition enables real-time data ingestion from Azure Blob Storage, Azure Event Hubs, and Azure Service Bus, without entangled users in real-time data pipelines or batch ETL jobs.

In a statement, Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO at Rockset, said: “Azure has a strong public cloud presence, and with this release we are making real-time analytics more accessible and affordable for all Azure customers.”

A spokesperson for Rockset said one customer estimated that building the same functionality for its platform would have taken two engineers six months, while the two connectors would cut dev time to around three days.

The Rockset platform features built-in SSD NVMe-based hot storage that autoscales based on the amount of data stored, the spokesperson said. This “yields a tremendous performance boost compared to cold-storage-based solutions at a fraction of the cost of other in-memory-based technologies, which at scale would be cost prohibitive.”

The new connectors allow Azure customers to bring batch and streaming data from the Azure sources into Rockset. “Historical, less frequently accessed data can be kept in object storage,” the company said, “while hot data or aggregated data can be ingested into Rockset for their real-time analytics needs.”

Part of Rockset’s pitch is that by offering real-time analytics as a service, organizations get to dodge the associated infrastructure challenges. “Storage and infrastructure specialists are spared the tasks common to large-scale distributed systems: capacity planning, cluster provisioning, scaling, and so on.”

Rockset has supported ingestion from AWS and GCP for some time. The company said it “experienced very high market demand for Rockset, including from Azure customers… The timing is driven entirely by market demand.”