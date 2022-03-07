Storage suppliers start to pull out from Russia

Storage suppliers are beginning to pull out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine gathers pace.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and its forces, facing strong and aggressive resistance, have shelled a nuclear power station and even civilians as they struggle to subdue the country’s response. Data protector Veeam declared it would no longer do business in Russia on Friday and some other storage suppliers have adopted the same stance.

Liran Zvibel, founder and CEO of filesystem supplier Weka, tweeted before the weekend: “We at @WekaIO also suspended business and concrete deals with Russia and Russian owned companies. There are no specific legal restrictions that prompted us to do so, and there were easy ways of getting paid through their subsidiaries throughout Europe. 100 per cent ethical decision.”

An Acronis spokesperson said: “Acronis [hasn’t done] business in Russia since 2016. We had a small per cent of our staff located in the countries involved in the current conflict (mostly customer support function). In the past days, we successfully relocated all the employees and their families from these countries to our others offices in Europe and Central Asia – Armenia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan and Turkey.”

Veritas told us: “Veritas has acted to suspend all direct and channel sales and services activities in Russia, suspend the export of all products and technology into Russia and suspend the support of all products acquired by customers located in Russia.”

We have asked Commvault about its intentions concerning operations in Russia.

NetApp sells systems into Russia through its OEM deal with Fujitsu and we’ve asked the companies about their intentions concerning operations in Russia.

HPE CEO Antonio Neri told a Yahoo! Finance interviewer on 3 March that the invasion was “unprovoked and completely unacceptable.”

He said: “We stopped shipping more than 72 hours ago when the events started unfolding and accelerating… We obviously are complete adherents to the global trade. But despite that, we immediately [made] that decision. And we stopped shipping anything into Russia. Now, that’s from the business perspective.

“Now, from the humanitarian standpoint, obviously we are incredibly concerned. And we as a company are stepping up to help employees in the region. We, in Ukraine, don’t have full-time employees. We cover that country through our vast discriminator network and via other resellers. But we have some contractors that we acquired through the several acquisitions over the last few years. And we are treating them not different than they were full-time employees. So we have a crisis management team on the ground working 24/7 to make sure those contractors and their immediate families are safe and they’re taking care. So that’s what we’re doing.”

VMware issued a statement on 2 March which said: “VMware is suspending all business operations in Russia and Belarus. We stand with Ukraine, and we commend the bravery of the Ukrainian people… The suspension of operations includes suspension of all sales, support, and professional services in both countries in line with VMware’s commitment to comply with sanctions and restrictions.”

Elsewhere in the tech industry, Oracle and SAP withdrew from Russia, while others such as Amazon, AMD, Apple Dell, HP, Global Foundries, and Lenovo have withdrawn from or limited their businesses in Russia. Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is exiting Russia as is KPMG. Both are separating themselves from their Russia-based subsidiaries. Consultancy firms Accenture, McKinsey, and Boston Consulting Group are stopping work in Russia.

IBM has said it’s leaving the Russian market, claimed deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov at the weekend.

It seems that an IT noose could be tightening around Russia, closing it off from Western information processing technology and services. Possibly there will be many more storage and other IT suppliers lending their weight to this effort by the end of the week.