Veritas chasing hyper-automation with NetBackup 10

Veritas has launched v10.0 of its NetBackup data protection product along with an Autonomous Data Management strategy.

It says Veritas is planning for a future where its technology is able to provision, optimise and repair data management services autonomously, with users self-servicing data protection and recovery. This will be based on so-called CloudScale Technology, which harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and hyper-automation – Veritas’s term – to self-provision, self-optimise, and self-heal in web-scale multi-cloud environments.

CEO Greg Hughes issued a statement: “Hackers are increasing the impact of their ransomware attacks by targeting cloud services and data. Veritas is laying out its strategy for how we solve that challenge for our customers, starting with tools, available today, that will help to reduce cloud footprint and costs, keep data safe from ransomware, and pave the way to Autonomous Data Management.”

We are told Cloud Scale Technology enables a containerised, programmable, and AI-powered microservices architecture that provides autonomous unified data management services across any cloud.

Coming a year after v9.0, NetBackup v10 features:

Enhanced multi-cloud storage and orchestrated tiering capabilities, including deep support for Amazon Web Services and expanded support for Microsoft Azure, to reduce the cost of backup storage by up to 95 per cent (no comparison base supplied). NetBackup 10 supports all major Kubernetes distributions and provides multi-cloud cross-platform recovery.

Users can recover the data they want to any Kubernetes distribution. It also has new automated detection and protection for more platform-as-a-service workloads, including Apache Cassandra, the Kubernetes distributions and Microsoft Azure Managed SQL and Azure SQL.

Its deduplication capabilities have been upgraded (no details) and it uses elastic multi-cloud compute services to reduce costs.

V10 provides automatic malware scanning during backups and prior to restores to ensure infection-free recovery of data. Its AI-driven anomaly detection can automatically initiate malware scanning.

NetBackup SaaS Protection is now integrated with NetBackup 10 to provide a single-pane-of-glass view of a customer’s data protection estate for governance and compliance purposes.

V10 includes a new integrated no-cost base version of NetBackup IT Analytics, formerly known as Veritas APTARE, to provide AI-driven analytics and reporting.

V10 supports Azure Blob object storage as well as S3.

A Conquer Every Cloud micro-website contains more information.

Veritas’s strategy is to respond to customers’ growing use of more applications in multiple cloud environments and of more cloud-native applications and SaaS apps by extending NetBackup’s data protection services across these environments and so provide a single comprehensive backup capability. This will be easier to manage because it will have a degree of autonomy – with AI-triggered malware scanning, an IT estate-wide protection view, and self-scaling and -healing features.

Private equity-owned Veritas has to show that it can sustain itself and grow against competition from Commvault, Veeam, Cohesity, Druva, HYCU and Rubrik. V10 should help it retain its existing customers and even gain some new ones but it won’t enable Veritas to damage its competitors much. The main name of the game is inroad prevention, not invade and conquer.