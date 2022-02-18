Storage news ticker – 18 February

…

Boston-based startup ChaosSearch has said it more than doubled its headcount in 2021, and expanded into Europe. ChaosSearch is focused on making it easier for companies to store, access, and analyse vast amounts of data by eliminating upfront prep and turning cloud storage into an analytical lake. The company, headed up by CEO Ed Walsh, plans to expand its platform’s capabilities with the addition of machine learning, added cloud support for Azure, and growing its talent pool across engineering, marketing, and sales.

…

Dell has published revised 10-page Principled Technologies report, which says: ”The process of acquiring the APEX Data Storage Services solution was quick and easy, while the HPE GreenLake storage solution acquisition had several delays and issues. We received pricing immediately through the APEX Console, while it took 11 days to receive a price quote for the HPE GreenLake storage solution. In just 13 days from purchase, our APEX Data Storage Services solution was up and running, while the HPE GreenLake storage solution wasn’t ready for operation until 95 days after purchase.”

…

Druva has hired the Evaluator Group to run a 31-page Total Economic Impact study on the results of using the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud SaaS backup service. No surprise that customers saved a lot of money by using the Druva service e.g. “Upon implementing Druva, interviewees experienced significant reductions in their capex and opex line items, which offered interviewees a range of business value.“ Look at the study document here.

…

Ionir, which sells a cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes, has become a CircleCI technology partner. CircleCI provides continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment (CI/CD) software. According to Ionir, its CircleCI partnership means Ionir customers can accelerate CI/CD deployments for cloud-native workflows with Accelerated data movement, greater capability, less complexity, repeatable, scalable testing, testing with real-life data, and combined storage and data management.

…

Chinese-American distributed OLAP startup Kyligence has come up with definitions for seven industry buzzwords that should be common this year. They are: Metrics Store/Headless BI, Data Lakehouse, Intelligent Data Cloud, Data Catalog, Data Fabric, Data Mesh, and Data as a Product. Read the definitions here.

…

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers has highlighted an Economic Daily report – in Chinese – that notifications from Micron suggest that NAND contract prices have risen by 17-18 per cent and spot prices are up as much as 25 per cent following the chemical contamination of the Kioxia/WD Kitakami NAND manufacturing plant.

…

Nodeum says it has a system that can be used to import archives from Quantum’s Scalar LTFS Appliance, which is approaching the end of its life.

…

101 Data Solutions announced a collaboration with Seagate Technology to provide mass-capacity mobile storage and data transfer services with Seagate’s Lyve Mobile edge storage and data transfer service.

…

DDN subsidiary Tintri announced 42 per cent global revenue growth from 1H2021 to 2H2021, including a double-digit revenue increase from net new logos, fuelled by an enhanced global executive sales team and continued VMstore innovation. Tintri has released an update to both TxOS, the software that runs on VMstore appliances, and the Tintri Global Center (TGC) management plane. The payload of the new release breaks down into five categories: bug fixes and security, user interface improvements, additional hardware support, NFS 4.1 beta, and vSphere tags support. Read about it in a blog post.

…