Storage news ticker – 16 February

…

Broadcom announced the availability of the industry’s most secure and highest density Gen-7 64Gbit/sec Fibre Channel switch platform: the Brocade 128-port G730 Switch. It also announced the industry’s first double-density 64Gbit/sec Fibre Channel optical transceiver that expands the port density for the Brocade G730 and G720 switches. The company says Brocade Gen-7 Fibre Channel has autonomous SAN capabilities with self-optimising and self-healing features to maximize performance and availability. It can automatically detect and mitigate issues that can lead to disruptions or outages. For example, by understanding and analyzing network telemetry data in real time, the SAN can automatically make intelligent decisions on traffic prioritisation and congestion mitigation to ensure non-stop operations.

…

Catalogic has updated its CloudCasa Kubernetes data protection product, enabling organisations to restore data across clusters, regions, cloud accounts, and cloud providers using storage-class remapping.

It claims CloudCasa is the first Kubernetes data protection product or service that allows auto-creation of an Amazon EKS cluster during recovery based on the configuration of the cluster backed up. Catalogic has also introduced security scanning for Kubernetes clusters and AWS cloud accounts to protect against intrusion and data exfiltration due to misconfiguration. The item addition list includes Kubernetes security posture review, AWS cloud security posture review, Kubernetes cross-cluster, cross-account, and cross-cloud restores, organisation support for enterprises and Agent auto-updates.

…

Data protector Commvault announced GA for Feature Release 11.26. Protection enhancements include:

Cloud-native APIs like Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) direct write and Azure Stack Changed Block Tracking (CBT) incremental snapshots to increase performance and reduce reliance on cloud access nodes;

Extending Commvault Disaster Recovery orchestration to include Object Storage and Big Data File Systems like Hadoop;

Protecting and preserving cloud metadata tagging of workloads to simplify conversion and migration across Azure and AWS;

Accelerating cross-region disaster recovery in AWS with EBS direct-write APIs;

Allowing Service Providers to deliver Commvault DRaaS to their clients.

Security enhancements include:

Utilising hardware-based security tokens like those offered though YubiKey and the US DoD, along with common access card support;

Leveraging secure cloud authentication methods, including the AWS Key Management System (KMS) and Azure Key Vault.

Data Insights enhancements include:

Upgraded entity extraction engine reduces memory requirements and increases performance of eDiscovery and compliance operations;

Utilising ML-driven data insights within Data Governance to calculate sensitive data risk assessments and identify anomalies in user behaviour.

…

Confluent, which supplies a data streaming platform, announced fourth quarter revenue of $120 million, up 71 per cent year-on-year. Full year revenue was $388 million, a rise of 64 per cent year-on-year. There was an operating loss of $113.7 million in the quarter and $339.6 million in the year. William Blair analyst Jason Ader said “The Confluent Cloud business continued its trajectory of strong growth, accounting for almost 30 per cent of revenue and growing more than 210 per cent in the quarter.”

…

Distributed file storage supplier CTERA announced record results for 2021. It grew annual recurring revenue for its edge-to-cloud offerings by 43 per cent year-on-year. The US federal government sector grew over 300 per cent with wins in Veterans Affairs and the US Air Force.

…

Data migrator and manager DataDobi has announced that National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) members can now purchase Datadobi’s software suite through the cooperative via its distribution partner Climb Channel Solutions – a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group and international value-added distributor. NCPA is a US national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. By using the cooperative’s purchasing contracts and extensive agency network, DataDobi says it will be able to more effectively deliver its unstructured data management offerings to over 90,000 public-sector and non-profit organisations in the US.

…

DDN has announced that the US Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program (DoD HPCMP) will implement its EXAScaler ES400X appliances in conjunction with Penguin Computing’s TrueHPC supercomputing platform. The new systems will be integrated at the Navy DoD Supercomputing Resource Center (Navy DSRC) and Air Force Research Laboratory DoD Supercomputing Resource Center (AFRL DSRC). The Navy DSRC system uses 26PB of EXAScaler storage, including 4PB of NVMe-based flash storage, and 22PB of disk drive-based storage for long-term data. The AFRL DSRC system, supported by over 20PB of DDN’s EXAScaler storage, enables high-performance data analytics as well as adding to the HPCMP’s capability to support DoD artificial intelligence requirements.

…

SaaS data protector Druva has announced the launch of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel programme in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

…

FADU Technology says its first-generation FC3081 and second-generation FC4121 SSD controllers are in mass production. Both are fully compliant with the Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD Specifications.

FADU’s first-generation FC3081 SSD controller (NVMe 1.3a/PCIe 3.1 x 4) is the first to deliver 100K IOPS/watt in the industry.

The second-generation FC4121 SSD controller (NVMe 1.4a/PCIe 4.0 x 4) doubles SSD performance over the first generation with a Sequential Read of 7,300KB/sec, Sequential Write of 4,800KB/sec, Random Read of 1,500K IOPS, and Random Write of 185K IOPS

…

FileShadow has announced an Android app that allows users control over their data from a mobile device, regardless of where it is located. The service connects data repositories from the cloud such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, and Slack; local storage (macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktops); and network and direct-attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices. Users can manage collections, upload and download files, apply tags, view and publish files, and manage their account from the app. With machine learning, data can be searched or organised based on file content, OCR results, GPS location or image analysis. A search for sailing can find images with a sailboat or the word “sailing” in a document.

…

We have been sent an IBM FlashSystem and Spectrum Virtualize FAQ PDF document. It’s full of good stuff about the latest FlashCore Modules, safeguarded copies, configuration details, and so on. Download it here.

Sean Milner

…

Big memory supplier MemVerge has appointed Sean Milner as VP of sales, reporting to COO Jonathan Jiang. Milner brings more than 20 years of experience in selling SaaS, cloud, enterprise software, and IT infrastructure systems. Most recently he was SVP Sales for Avochato where he led the company’s sales, business development, and customer success teams.

…

Mainframe VTL converter Model9 has hired Mike Canavan away from being VP Sales for Cohesity’s SaaS business to become VP sales Americas to grow the sales team, acquire new talent, and drive Model9’s GTM strategy in the Americas. Canavan has held senior leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara (>12 years), Pure Storage (FlashBlade), and EMC. Dan Shprung, Model9’s chief revenue officer, said Canavan “is exactly what Model9 needs to make a huge impact as we move forward with our ambitious expansion plans for 2022 and beyond.”

…

Nebulon has developed the first Red Hat Ansible collection for smart infrastructure, which includes a set of modules that customers can use to integrate Nebulon infrastructure management into their Ansible automation playbooks. With the Nebulon Ansible Collection and a combination of Nebulon cluster (nPod), operating system, and storage provisioning, IT organizations can deploy infrastructure end to end and configure applications entirely from within their Ansible playbooks. The Nebulon Ansible Collection, combined with the Nebulon ON cloud control plane, reduces operational overhead by up to 75 per cent compared to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and 3-tier infrastructure alternatives. More details are available in our sister site, The Register.

…

Netlist announced the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the Court) entered Judgment in Netlist’s favor and against Samsung for material breaches of various obligations under the Joint Development and License Agreement (JDLA), which the parties executed in November 2015. The Court entered Judgment for Netlist on each of its three claims: (1) that Samsung breached its supply obligations to Netlist; (2) that Samsung breached its payment obligations to Netlist; and (3) that Netlist properly terminated the JDLA such that Samsung’s licenses and rights under the JDLA have ceased. There is pending patent litigation between Netlist and Samsung in federal court. Netlist won $40 million from SK hynix in a patent cross-licensing deal in April last year.

..

StorCentric’s Retrospect data protection business has announced GA of Retrospect Backup 18.5, featuring new anomaly detection, customizable filtering and thresholds, and enhanced ransomware protection. It has deeper Azure Blob integration for Immutable Backups and integrated cloud bucket creation. Administrators can tailor anomaly detection to their business’s specific systems using customisable filtering and thresholds for each of their backup policies, and those anomalies are aggregated on Retrospect Management Console across the entire business’s Retrospect Backup instances or a partner’s client base with a notification area for responding to those anomalies. V18.5 also includes support for LTO-9, with capacities up to 18TB (45TB compressed).

…

Seagate has announced 2TB and 4TB external Game Drives for Sony PS5 and PS4 storage and delivers the ability to play PS4 games directly from the drive. They are specifically designed and optimised with firmware to work with PS4 and PS5 consoles, are lightweight and offer plug-and-play installation (USB 3.2 Gen 1) in under two minutes with no tools required. Seagate has also announced 2TB and 5TB Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drives, with “graphics on the exterior of the drive that highlight the strength and mystery of the Horizon Forbidden West hero, Aloy.” Shipments start next month. Seagate’s Game Drive MSRP is $92.49 (2TB) and $139.99 (4TB), and Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive retails with a suggested price of $99.99 (2TB) and $159.99 (5TB).

…

Cloud data warehouser Snowflake has made global technology consulting and solutions company Hexaware a Premier Services Partner. Hexaware says it will deliver accelerated outcomes through its proprietary Amaze for Data & AI platform at scale and speed on Snowflake’s Data Cloud along with its Snowflake Center of Excellence with more than 400 data consultants and SnowPro certified architects.

…

Western Digital says CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research which operates the Large Hadron Collider, is a customer for its Data60 disk drive chassis (JBOD). Each JBOD, is equipped with 60x 14TB Ultrastar SAS HDDs and is connected to a front-end server with 4x 12Gbit/sec SAS links. A differentiator of the Data60 JBOD is its ability to enable each drive to spin at its max performance thanks to the ArticFlow and patented IsoVibe technologies. CERN required high-capacity storage systems capable of reading and writing data at a rate of 12.5GB/sec in each direction for its Run3 project and the Data60 met that need.

…

HPE said its acquired Zerto business unit saw strong demand in 2021 for its DRaaS ransomware recovery capabilities. Zerto had “a record number of customer and partner wins.”



These included AssureStor, developer of a Zerto-powered cloud-based DR offering; StorMagic, which is now delivering an HPE validated design for edge-to-edge workload protection; Epiq Global, which is using Zerto to protect petabytes of data for hundreds of legal sector customers; and IEWC, which implemented Zerto across its IT environment. New customers using Zerto include Atlantic Constructors; Boston Medical Center; City of Georgetown, TX; Fairfax County, VA; and Washington County, TX.

…