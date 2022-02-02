Storage news ticker – February 2, 2022

Troy Fortune.

Infinidat has appointed Troy Fortune as the president of Infinidat Federal, Inc. Previously he was VP and GM for immixGroup, the public sector business unit of Arrow Electronics. Infinidat CEO Phil Bullinger said “Adding Troy to our senior management team continues the strategic extension of our go-to-market abilities with strong industry leaders and broad investment in scaling our market reach. Infinidat Federal is extremely well positioned for 2022 as we build on our unprecedented growth in 2021.”

Park Place Technologies, a global datacentre and networking optimisation firm, has purchased Congruity360’s Storfirst software platform. Storfirst, it says, is the industry’s most secure, OEM- and platform-agnostic (cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises) file system migration and information management software. It allows customers to manage data movement from production servers to disaster recovery servers, on-premises and to the cloud; controlling the movement of all file data. Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies president and CEO, said: “Storfirst’s ability to aggregate unstructured data and run analytics puts customers in the driver seat, empowering them to manage their data while reducing costs.”

Regatta is hiring. The three-year-old startup’s eponymous Regatta product is a mission-critical, extreme performance transactional and analytical database. It is is elastic and infinitely scalable – deployable from a single node to clusters of tens of thousands of nodes that may store hundreds of petabytes of data. Regatta was started up by founding ScaleIO executives – CEO Boaz Palgi, CTO Erez Webman and VP Engineering Eran Borovik – with offices in San Francisco and Haifa, Israel. ScaleIO was bought by EMC in June 2013 for $200 million.

Replicator WANdisco is growing and made reorganisation and cost-control moves in 2021. It saw strong trading in Q4, following significant contract wins both directly and with its key cloud channel partners including Azure, AWS and IBM, as well as its principal analytics partners Databricks and Snowflake. Q4 bookings increased 30 per cent to $8.4 million from $6.5 million in Q4 2020. For FY21, bookings increased 17 per cent to $11.9 million from $10.2 million in the prior period. Toward the end of FY21, the company carried out a sales reorganisation and effective cost management. WANdisco’s year-end cash position is expected to be approximately $27.8 million – a 32 per cent increase on the prior year, with $1.2 million in trade receivables. It sees significant market opportunities in IoT-driven deals and expansion into new verticals in the coming year.

