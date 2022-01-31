Storage news ticker – 31 January 2022

…

Alluxio, describing itself as a developer of open source data orchestration platforms for data-driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, has hired three execs: Danica Wang, SVP of global legal and head of China operations; Kiran Mehta, VP of engineering (ex-MapR acquired by HPE); and Eric Sun, VP of business development, China (ex-Amazon-China and SAP-China). All three will be reporting to Alluxio Founder and CEO, Haoyuan (HY) Li.

…

iXsystems had a 70 per cent year-over-year revenue increase in 2021. Its paid-for TrueNAS and no-charge FreeNAS software are both based on OpenZFS and provide scale-out file/block and object software. The company reported 54 per cent year-over-year international sales growth, 146 per cent growth in new TrueNAS Enterprise deployments over one petabyte, and more than 500,000 TrueNAS software downloads in 2021. It was a very good year.

…

Live data replicator WANdisco has announced that Oracle will provide customers and partners fully funded access to WANdisco LiveData Migrator to accelerate their data lake migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) without incurring any additional cost. LiveData Migrator will automate the migration and replication of data and metadata from Hadoop data lakes and cloud environments to data lakehouses on OCI with zero disruption or downtime. Oracle will purchase licenses from WANdisco to be used in migration projects and there is already a large and defined pipeline, which Oracle intends to pursue over the coming year.

…