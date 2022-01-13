Storage news ticker – January 13

…

Data protector Catalogic Software announced general availability for its latest DPX software, with enhancements to agentless backups for virtual environments, cloud archiving, and improved capabilities for compliance and ransomware protection. Version 4.8 has single file recovery enabling restoration of specific files or directories from VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V agentless backups, support for protecting data attached to SATA and NVMe controllers for VMware, and the option to run only full backups of VDI VMs. The vStor component gets AWS Object Lock.

Commvault has appointed a new chief legal officer, Danielle Sheer, who will lead the company’s global legal and compliance teams and its governance, commercial, intellectual property, and privacy programs. Sheer previously served as general counsel at financial technology services company Bottomline and at cloud-backup SaaS solutions provider Carbonite. She currently serves on the board of directors of LinkSquares, the leadership board at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and on the steering committee for TechGC.

MSP and cloud data protector Datto has hired Brooke Cunningham as its CMO. She comes from being area VP for global partner marketing and experience at Splunk, with time at Qlik, CA Technologies and SAP before that.

Scale-out file system provider Qumulo has announced the availability of AWS Quick Start for its Cloud Q offering running on AWS. This fully automated deployment experience enables customers to build fully cloud-first AWS file systems ranging from 1TB to 6PB in minutes. Qumulo offers 1TB and 12TB AWS free trials in the AWS Marketplace as well. AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q supports almost all AWS regions globally and also supports deployments on AWS Local Zones and AWS Outposts.

Seagate says international non-profit organisation CyArk — which digitally records, archives, and shares world cultural heritage sites — has moved its vast data stores to Seagate’s Lyve Cloud. CyArk’s team used Seagate’s Lyve Mobile data transfer services to move its datasets from multiple on-premises storage devices and server to Lyve Cloud.

AIOps and one time app and infrastructure performance management business Virtana has raised $73 million in funding from Atalaya Capital Management, Elm Park Capital Management, HighBar Partners, and Benhamou Global Ventures. The company says that, with additional capital and resources, it will be able to accelerate its innovation and better meet the needs of customers through increased investment in product development, sales, and marketing. Virtana had a comprehensive exec makeover in November 2020 and the new team has convinced investors to stump up significantly more funding.

ReRAM developer Weebit Nano has joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), described as the voice of the global semiconductor industry. Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said “2022 will be a pivotal year for Weebit as we qualify our ReRAM IP, paving the path to customer volume production. Therefore, as we enter this new commercial phase of the business, it now makes sense for us to join the GSA, enabling us to more deeply engage and collaborate with partners, customers and peers.”

Open source distributed SQL databases Yugabyte has expanded the course offerings and certification opportunities of its free education program, Yugabyte University. It offers students free resources, including video downloads, hands-on labs, office hours, discussions, and proof of completion. Yugabyte University intends to support the growing demand for distributed SQL database professionals by offering free training courses to over 10,000 new students and awarding more than 4,000 professional certifications in 2022.

