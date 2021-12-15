WekaIO is flying higher and higher

In fifteen days, WekaIO has hit its sales target for the entire quarter.

The high-performance, scale-out, parallel filesystem company put out this tweet yesterday:

It said it has closed three times as many deals this quarter as a year ago, and it’s still in the first month.

We are seeing a spectacular, extraordinarily fast-growing company in action here. Where does it lead? An IPO, or Weka getting acquired for a monstrously large number of dollars. Having stumped up just $67 million in funding, Weka’s backing VCs can be hoping for a positively majestic exit multiple.