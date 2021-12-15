Storage news ticker – December 15

…

FileCloud, a company started up in 2005 as CodeLathe which supplies highly secure file collaboration services (think Dropbox, Box, Egnyte, Nasuni and Panzura type services but more secure), has raised a $30 million Series A led by Savant Growth Fund with participation from Kennet Partners, plus a $10 million growth capital facility with Avidbank. Ray Downes becomes FileCloud CEO after a decade leading Kemp Technologies — a former portfolio company managed by Savant Growth’s investment team. Kemp co-founder Peter Melerud becomes FileCloud’s chief revenue officer. The backers want rapid worldwide market expansion. Eric Filipek, managing partner and co-founder of Savant Growth, will join FileCloud’s board of directors. Prior FileCloud CEO Madhan Kanagavel becomes president and CEO. So, after 16 years trundling along and gaining a customer base, Kanagavel and the board evidently decided new blood and funding is needed.

UK-based VDI specialist IMSCAD has launched a desktop disaster recovery offering aimed at providing customers with a backup not just of their data and infrastructure, but also their desktops. It gives all users a desktop to access from anywhere, in the event of disaster interrupting access to the existing on-premises environment.

NetApp announced that its ONTAP storage operating system is the first enterprise storage and data management platform to achieve Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) validation for a data-at-rest (DAR) capability package. CSfC is a cybersecurity program led by the US National Security Agency (NSA) that validates commercial IT products that have met the highest level of encryption standards and security requirements for hardware and software systems. Recently, the NSA has recommended that federal agencies hosting secret or top-secret data utilise storage solutions that have been CSfC validated.

Pusan National University, Korea, researchers have developed a data restoration algorithm that uses correlations between existing information to restore missing data in an event log with a high degree of accuracy. The high accuracy of the algorithm guarantees its applications not only in current enterprises but also in future AI applications. The study has been published in IEEE Transactions on Services Computing. In event logs, events have attributes that are linked to other events in “single event” or “multiple event” relationships. In the former case, each attribute of an event corresponds to a unique attribute in another event. Based on this relationship, the researchers developed a Systematic Event Imputation (SEI) method that restores a missing value by simply referring to the available value it is linked to.

SK hynix 24Gbit DDR5 DRAM chip and modules.

SK hynix has shipped samples of 24 Gigabit DDR5 DRAM with the industry’s highest density for a single DRAM chip. Currently, DDR DRAM offerings mostly come in density of 8Gb or 16Gb. SK hynix’s chip was produced with 1nm technology that utilizes EUV process. It has improved production efficiency, increased speed by up to 33 per cent, and lowered power consumption by 25 per cent. The initial offerings on this product are set to be 48 Gigabyte (GB) and 96GB modules for supply to cloud datacentres. It is also expected to power high-performance servers for big data processing such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as realizing metaverse applications, among others.

