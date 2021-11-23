Storage news ticker – November 23

…

CDS, which supplies datacentre component monitoring services, announced its Raytrix MVS Insight offering with monitoring of a broad array of server, network, and storage environments and integration with leading ITSM providers. Raytrix MVS Insight supports thousands of devices and systems from all the major OEMs including HPE, Dell EMC, Hitachi, IBM, Fujitsu, Juniper, CISCO and Brocade. The product provides comprehensive monitoring at enterprise scale, from single devices to thousands of systems. It features a holistic overview of monitored environments across systems and locations, a broad array of notification methods from SNMP to Slack, alert correlation and predictive utilisation normalisation, and flexible alert filtering and scheduling to avoid network congestion.

Startup HighTouch, which is developing software to enable companies to get their data out of data warehouses and into an application — a reverse to the normal ETL process — has raised $40 million in a B-round of funding. HighTouch software copies data from the data warehouse tables into a SaaS application’s tables, such as Salesforce. Data analysis is done inside the SaaS app and not the data warehouse. HighTouch integrates with BigQuery, Snowflake, and Databricks, and enterprise applications such as Anaplan, HubSpot, Mixpanel, Salesforce, Stripe, and Jira. Policies can be set up to define sync frequencies to keep the destination app up to date with data changes in the source warehouses.

SaaS data protector HYCU introduced a Global PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Program. It eliminates tiers of engagement making it easier for partners to sell HYCU services. There are separate tracks for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) plus enhancements for reseller and distributor partners. The program features a zero conflict promise, margin assurance, minimum advertised price, and seed and premier tiers.

JetStream Software has announced general availability of JetStream disaster recovery for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), offered through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and sold by Microsoft sales teams. Microsoft and Jetstream say it’s the first cloud-native, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for VMware-based clouds and on-premises VMware environments. An integration with NetApp enables Azure NetApp Files (ANF) to support storage expansion of larger data sets independent of compute, enabling a much faster recovery time and near-zero RTO — at a lower cost. The offering combines Azure Blob Storage, JetStream DR (VMware-certified), Azure VMware Solution, and ANF storage expansion. Microsoft and JetStream say it will radically transform the economics of disaster recovery for enterprises.

Andy Langsam.

Cloud storage provider Wasabi has opened a London, UK, region to expand the availability and speed of services throughout the UK. It is located in an Equinix datacentre and is Wasabi’s second European region. The first opened in Amsterdam in 2019. The London centre has high-speed network access from multiple carriers, making it easy for UK customers to connect, plus power and space expansion capabilities. Wasabi has plans to open additional storage regions in 2022.

Veeam appointed Andy Langsam as GM Kasten Kubernetes Business Unit and SVP of Public Cloud for Veeam in August. He was Veeam’s SVP Public Cloud & Enterprise. He is an ex-SVP Sales at SolarWinds and COO of N2SW, acquired by Veeam in January 2018. As GM of the Kasten business unit he took over from prior GM, Niraj Tolia, the CEO and co-founder of Kasten, which was acquired by Veeam in September 2020. Tolia is now SVP for strategy at the Kasten Kubernetes BU.

