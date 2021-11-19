Storage news ticker – November 19

…

AT SC’21 Dell EMC announced new and updated Dell Technologies Validated Designs available for Siemens Simcenter Star CCM+. They provide multi-physics CFD simulation on the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with PowerSwitch and InfiniBand networking, and options for HPC storage. A new Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5448F-ON top-of-rack switch has higher density with 100/400Gbit/sec speeds, and simplifies complex network design, deployment and maintenance when running the Dell EMC SmartFabric OS10 with integrated SmartFabric Services, or CloudIQ for cloud-based monitoring, machine learning and predictive analytics.

…

MemVerge (in-memory computing with virtualised memory) has a SpotOn Early Access Program. It asks: “Do you have non-fault-tolerant and/or long-running workloads, and would like to run them on much lower cost AWS Spot Instances? Then join our SpotOn early access program to mitigate the risk of terminations which can save you a ton of heartache and money.”

…

Micron has shipped the first batch of samples of LPDDR5X memory built on its first-to-market 1α (1-alpha) node. It’s designed for high-end and flagship smartphones, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and for 5G. Micron has validated samples supporting data rates up to 7.5Gbit/sec, with samples supporting data rates up to 8.533Gbit/sec to follow. Peak LPDDR5X speeds of 8.533Gbit/sec deliver up to 33 per cent faster performance than previous-generation LPDDR5.

…

AKQUINET, MT-C and the Fenix consortium have teamed-up to enhance the multifunctional Data Mover NODEUM to provide a data mover service within the Fenix infrastructure. This service will allow users to seamlessly manage data stored in high-performance parallel file systems as well as on-premise cloud data repositories. There are different Fenix locations, including the European supercomputing centres JSC (Germany), BSC (Spain), CINECA (Italy), CEA (France) and CSCS (Switzerland). Federated cloud object stores are used at these locations, which enable researchers to exchange their data. With the Data Mover, researchers can copy their data locally to the existing parallel file systems in order to process them on the fast HPC systems. They can also copy data to cloud object stores to make them accessible to other researchers globally.

…

OWC announced the OWC miniStack STX, the world’s first Thunderbolt 4-certified storage and hub expansion box that stacks with the Mac mini. It is also a Plug and Play expansion companion for Thunderbolt or USB-equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. It has three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C compatible) ports, a universal HDD/SSD bay and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot to provide storage capacity expansion and can be combined in a RAID 1 configuration. There is up to 770MB/sec of storage performance, and the OWC miniStack STX is good for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data backup and access tasks.

…

NAND Flash controller maker Phison announced its consolidated revenue in October 2021 ($216M) was the highest single month in the company’s history, and cumulative revenue for the first ten months of 2021 was also a record high for any ten-month period ($1.848B). It has increased its head count to more than 3000 globally, including expanded Enterprise SSD Engineering Lab in Colorado. Phison recently signed a ten-year green power purchase agreement to minimize its environmental impact.

…

PoINT Data Replicator 2.0 has been announced with S3 Bucket Notification. Version 2.0 is based on GUI independent services. Several replication jobs can be run in parallel and independently. Jobs can be triggered manually; alternatively, execution is controlled by a newly integrated scheduler. With the automated S3 bucket notification PoINT Data Replicator can be used to execute backups of object storage systems. With this function, only new objects are identified and replicated, so that the replication process is much more efficient. The regular jobs then perform a full data synchronization for control purposes.

…