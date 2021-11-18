Storage news ticker – November 18

…

Acronis announced that 2021 was the best year in its history. Ronan McCurtin, VP sales Europe, Israel and Turkey, said: “This has been a record-setting year in revenue growth and partner recruitment.” Over 20,000 service providers are using Acronis Cyber Protect to protect more than 750,000 customers. As of end of the third quarter in September, Acronis in Europe grew by 118 per cent in the number of workloads protected, and by 35 per cent in number of customers protected. To date, Acronis has added 408 new employees and expects to close the year at over 450 new positions globally. It has 38 datacentres across the globe, of which 18 are in Europe. Acronis has a roadmap with more products and updates to come in 2022.

Startup Alluxio has pulled in a $50 million C-round of funding from a16z, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. It will spend the cash on opening an office in Beijing, product development, go-to-market, and engineering operations. Alluxio’s open source software virtualizes data stores and enables big data analytics apps to access multiple and disparate data stores in a single way instead of using unique access routes to every storage silo.

Druva has rebranded its product set, calling it a Data Resiliency Cloud, a multi-tenant, cloud-native SaaS offering based on AWS, with on-demand scaling — not that its announcement admitted it was a rebrand. It claims this offers support for all data and applications with globally distributed, cross-cloud recovery capabilities. Druva says it has automatic ransomware protection, scalable orchestrated recovery, and complete operationalisation with pre-built integrations with Security Monitoring (SIEM) and Security Orchestration (SOAR) tools. The DRC can be used for for multiple use cases including backup, disaster recovery, archiving, e-discovery, data cloning, and analytics.

FileShadow announced that it now archives email and attachments from multiple email accounts into its cloud file vault. In addition to connecting Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, local hard drives, and more, FileShadow collects email messages and attachments from Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Gmail, iCloud Mail, Yahoo! Mail, and generic IMAP servers into its cloud file archive. Once in the FileShadow vault, a machine learning process analyses the content to create metadata tags. Messages and attachments can be organised, searched and published, along with other files from disparate storage locations.

HYCU said analyst house DCIG has namedHYCU for VMware a Top Five Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution. HYCU boasted that DCIG noted its ability to discover, identify and setup protections for the application each VM hosts, focus on fast backup implementations and eliminating the need and cost of introducing a physical backup server, among others. Thirty suppliers were considered by DCIG and the top five were Acronis Cyber Protect, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), HYCU for VMware, Quest NetVault Plus, and Unitrends Unified BDCDR.

Analytics database supplier Imply has appointed DevOps expert Eric Tschetter as its field chief technology officer (CTO). This unites the four original creators of the open source and real-time analytics database, Apache Druid, including CEO and co-founder Fangjin ‘FJ’ Yang, co-founder and CPO, Vadim Ogievetsky, and co-founder and CTO, Gian Merlino. Tschetter will be based in Imply’s Tokyo office, report to Yang, and be instrumental in driving Imply’s newly announced “Project Shapeshift” initiative forward.

Intevac, a supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced the receipt of $10 million in new HDD orders. These orders consist of one 200 Lean system as well as technology upgrades, which will add to the company’s backlog at year-end 2021. The technology upgrades are expected to be installed through mid-2022 and the 200 Lean system is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

Kioxia America has joined the STAC Benchmark Council.

NAKIVO has announced IT Monitoring for VMware vSphere and has improved backup protection against ransomware in a v10.5 Backup & Replication release. IT admins can monitor the memory, CPU and disk usage of their VMware vSphere infrastructure from the NAKIVO Backup & Replication unified web interface. This is useful for real-time diagnostics and strategic planning. They can project future changes in resource consumption to avoid bottlenecks, from the same interface they use to manage their backups.

Nutanix announced announced that Anja Hamilton will join as chief people officer (effective January 4, 2022). She will help continue, we’re told, to shape a growth-minded, aligned workforce with a focus on employee wellness and diversity and inclusion. She will be responsible for the company’s global people strategy and operations.

Privacera announced it has joined Snowflake’s Data Governance Accelerated Program to help customers enable secure data sharing and collaboration. Joint customers will be able to manage their cloud data and enforce data access policies with the help of Privacera’s security platform and unified data access governance offerings.

Scality announced its ARTESCA object storage solution is qualified as Veeam Ready Object with Immutability. With this certification, both the ARTESCA and RING products are now ransomware protection-enabled.

