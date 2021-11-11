Storage News Ticker – November 11

…

Cloud backup service supplier Datto reported $157.9 million revenues for calendar Q3 2021, up 20 per cent year-on year, with profits of $13.5 million, up 31 per cent. Tim Weller, Datto CEO, said: “The third quarter was another record quarter for Datto. Our revenue growth exceeded 20 per cent for a second consecutive quarter and our subscription revenue growth continued to accelerate.” It ended the quarter with more than 18,200 MSP partners, a net increase of 400 from the previous quarter. Its guidance for the next quarter is for revenues between $161 and $163 million.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader said: “Strong growth from Datto’s SaaS protection and RMM products, as well as a rebound in core business continuity and disaster recovery, helped drive nearly 20 per cent ARR growth and an estimated 116.6 per cent NRR, with both metrics reaching their highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Looking ahead, management highlighted significant incremental opportunities emerging from the launch of Datto’s new email protection and Azure Continuity products, which address topical focus areas for MSPs and fill important product gaps in the Datto portfolio.”

Disaster recovery and backup software supplier FalconStor reported Q3 2021 revenues of $3.3 million compared to $4l.4 million in the year ago calendar quarter. It made a $400,000 profit — down from the year-ago $1.5 million. Subscription revenue was 23 per cent of total revenues, up from 13 per cent a year ago. That saw a a 35 per cent year-over-year increase in software subscription revenue for Q3 and a 54 per cent year-over-year increase for the first nine months of 2021. Quarter-end cash was $3.5 million, compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2020. Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO, said: “We continue to make solid progress against our strategic plans to reinvent FalconStor and enable secure hybrid cloud backup and data protection. … we accelerated our strategic focus on a recurring revenue model better aligned with today’s market.“

Cloud file storage supplier Nasuni has appointed Thomas Stanley to its Board of Directors. A 30-year tech industry veteran, Thomas is Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for cybersecurity supplier Tanium. Nasuni says it is experiencing record demand for its cloud file storage platform. No doubt Thomas will help enhance its security strategy.

WekaIO says its customers are managing more than an exabyte of data with its parallel scale-out filesystem software. The company’s product first became available in December 2017, a shade under four years ago. Weka claims it’s the fastest storage vendor to reach exascale on the market today. It attributes this to the need for file (and S3 object) on-premises and public cloud data for artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance data analytics and other GPU-intensive workloads. Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO of WekaIO, said: “We believe our strategy to embrace disk-based S3 object storage as a data lake tier has propelled our growth beyond Exascale. Our software platform has proven that a software solution that integrates high-performance flash storage with low-cost S3-based hard-disk technology is the winning solution.”

(Note: Infinidat, the high-end disk-based storage array maker, announced in October 2017 that it had deployed two exabytes of storage. Infinidat launched its InfiniBox array in April 2015. If it reached 2EB shipped 2.5 years after launch that’s faster than WekaIO. We are asking the two firms to check this point and will update if and when we hear back.)

