Storage News Ticker – November 8

…

FADU, the Korean fabless SSD startup, is demonstrating its Delta Enterprise SSDs at the 2021 OCP Global Summit, San Jose, November 9 to 10. The Delta family is available in E1.S and U.2 form factors and supports PCIe 4 with 4 Lanes, NVMe 1.4a, and OCP Cloud Spec 2.0. They all use FADU’s FC4121 controller and have 1.96, 3.84, 7.658 and 15.36TB capacities. Random read/write IOPS are 1,490,000/180,000 and the sequential read/write bandwidth is 7.3/4.6 GB/sec.

…

Hammerspace has recruited Jim Choumas as VP of channel sales and Chris Bowen as SVP of global sales, Choumas’s employment history includes being a channel leader with cloud and data management companies, including Panzura, Igneous, Qumulo and NetApp. Bowen’s includes worldwide sales leader positions for storage, data science and cloud gateways companies, including StorOne, Iguazio, and Avere Systems.

…