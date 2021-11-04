Storage news ticker – November 4

…

Database management company EDB has today announced GA of BigAnimal, the world’s first fully managed, open source PostgreSQL database in the cloud with compatibility for Oracle database technology. It offers the ability to work with EDB’s bank of Postgres experts to support deployments, a reduction in cost, time and risk when migrating workloads from Oracle databases to the cloud, improved transparency and control in cloud Postgres operation and a uniform experience across all Postgres databases.

Era Software, which helps enterprises observe cloud services and infrastructures, announced GA of EraCloud, a software as a service (SaaS)-based offering that includes the EraSearch observability and analytics platform optimised for real-time, low-cost log management. It has admin functions that help organizations move from logs to insights in seconds. EraCloud is available in the AWS Marketplace.

Lenovo announced record quarterly results with historic highs for both profit and revenue. Revenues were $17.87 billion, 23 per cent more than a year ago. Profits were $512 million, up 65 per cent. Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) revenues grew to almost $2 billion, a record and up 34 per cent. Storage, classed as a higher margin segment, grew over 50 per cent year-on-year to a new record. Lenovo thinks opportunities continue to expand for ISG as ICT infrastructure modernisation continues around the world. The ICT infrastructure market is expected to become a $250 billion market through 2025, making it as big globally as the PC market.

OWC announced the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual with two NVMe SSDs. It offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families to save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files. It utilises Thunderbolt’s 2,800MB/sec of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than a typical SSD.

Cloud-native managed service provider Platform9 announced that Bhaskar Gorti is its new CEO. Gorti is said to have a solid track record of scaling businesses and was previously an SVP at Oracle and president of Nokia Software and chief digital officer. Ex-CEO and co-founder Sirish Raghuram becomes chief growth officer — a somewhat odd title. He said: “I look forward to partnering closely with Bhaskar, while personally devoting more of my time to product innovation and growth engineering to expand our customer base.”

Veritas announced a strategic initiative with Microsoft to to further advance Veritas Enterprise Data Services with Microsoft Azure. Veritas NetBackup already offers advanced data protection capabilities for Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack HCI, including integration with Azure Blob Storage. There are four focus areas:

Ransomware resilience for on-premises, virtual, cloud and SaaS environments with integrated threat detection, immutability, and automated recovery.

Scalable data protection offerings built on Microsoft Azure Blob Storage.

Reducing total cost of ownership related to data management through Azure integrated cloud management and subscription models.

Reduced compliance risk with unified visibility across on-premises, hybrid, Azure data and workloads, with integrated analytics.

Veritas will bring data protection and archiving built on Azure to SaaS applications and data by providing NetBackup SaaS Protection as an Azure Marketplace subscription offering.

Winbond announced its TrustME W77Q Secure Flash has received FIPS 140-3 Automated Cryptographic Validation Test System (ACVTS) certification. FIPS 140-3 ACVTS is the NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program which provides validation testing of approved cryptographic algorithms and their individual components. TrustME W77Q Secure Flash has previously obtained Common Criteria EAL2 and ISO 26262 ASIL-C Ready certifications from SGS Brightsight and SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, respectively. With FIPS 140-3 ACVTS validation, it offers customers “absolute confidence” when choosing W77Q — especially in 5G IoT applications, where most of the devices will include at least one cryptographic component requiring cybersecurity.

Cloud-native data warehouser Yellowbrick Data has raised $75 million in a C1 round, following its $81 million C-round in 2019. Total funding stands at $248 million. It is on track to more than double its ending ARR business with this year’s bookings, while seeing its customer net retention rate approach 150 per cent. Yellowbrick CEO Neil Carson said: “Time and time again, customers are telling us that they can no longer tolerate the unbounded expense of consumption-based billing, especially vendors that force advanced purchase of ‘credits’ like Snowflake. Customers much prefer our modern Kubernetes-based, truly cloud-native architecture which allows a choice of pricing models.”

Yellowbrick has earned a net promoter score (NPS) of 91, was named a “Contender” in the Forrester Wave for Cloud Data Warehouses in Q1 of this year, and recently was named an “Outperformer” by GigaOm in its Radar Report for Data Warehouses release last month. Some of the recent new customers added by the company include Cardlytics, Sunny Optical Technology, CJ Olive Networks, and National General Insurance.

